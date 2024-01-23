‘Bluey’ Cuts Mum Out: “Something Messy Went Down”

‘Bluey’ is an animated series that pays a great deal of attention to the importance of family bonding, and that’s definitely done wonders for the show. However, its realism can cause some serious familial drama.

One of the biggest reasons for the show’s adult following is the subtle substories happening in the background of certain episodes. While Bluey and Bingo are playing with their friends or making a trip to Hammerbarn with Mum and Dad, the creators slip in background stories and details that more observant users eventually notice.

The Bluey fanbase has a laundry list of little details and background stories that carry over throughout the series to tease and entertain the adults in the audience many examples seen here. However, one new development in the video below shows that one of the series’ parents has officially been given the ax.

Missing Mum in Bluey

As pointed out by @aussiegirlmargie, something has definitely happened to Winton’s mum, and it’s not subtle either. While the show has mirrored the subject of divorce before in the episode ‘The Decider,” it’s not gone to something this heavy.

It’s never said outright what happened between Winton’s parents, but as the background details and even the creators point out on the Behind Bluey podcast, it was far from an amicable process.

Cornelius, the big friendly bulldog, has appeared in several episodes. Often seen on dates with other dogs and lovingly referring to his son as “Sweetheart,” he seems to be yet another fun canine patriarch seen in the show.

However, season three has definitely shifted things toward a darker direction. It’s one thing to see the character on several dates or striking out and remaining a single dog dad, but the inclusion of the scratched out mom stick-figure casts an unsettling tone.

While its something that might not be answered until the hoped-for season four or even the 28-minute long finale, that doesn’t mean fans won’t try to draw their own conclusions. This writer certainly hopes that Cornelius and Winton end up with a happy family like the Heelers.

What do you think went on in this Bluey mini-drama? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments down below!