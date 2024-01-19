‘Bluey’ Creator and Fans Talk ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ Episode

Season 3 of Bluey has sparked an ocean of discussion amongst its very vocal fanbase since it premiered on Disney+ and Disney Junior, especially its Bandit-focused episodes. However, as much as we all love “Stickbird,” the emotional tidal wave wasn’t left at the beach.

Episodes like “Sleepytime,” “Onesies,” and “Cricket” are all notorious tearjerkers in the Bluey community, but “Stickbird” has developed a huge reputation, especially in the realm of men’s mental health. That said, the story didn’t end there, as the episode “Dragon” further explored the parental psyches of both Chilli and Bandit.

Similar to the episode, “Escape,” viewers are given an adventure told through crayon drawings. This time, however, they are treated to an “old-timey elfy story” by way of a quest straight out of a Dungeons & Dragons guide.

Bluey Follows “Stickbird” with “Dragon”

“Stickbird” is definitely one of the new season’s highlights, but “Dragon” is a companion episode that’s currently dwelling in the shadow of its much-discussed sibling. However, fans on r/Bluey have opened a massive dialogue about the episode’s hidden meaning. There’s more to it than dungeons, dragons, and furry jocks.

The subreddit is a fertile ground for episode discussions, and “Dragon” was no different. As much as fans loved seeing the Heelers playing creatively together, Bluey’s adventures are hardly that simplistic.

u/theothermuse shares a straightforward analysis of the episode’s elements when they write,

“The A Plot of not giving up, working hard, and keep going with your hobbies -important message for all ages. And it wasn’t just Bluey getting discouraged. We saw Bandit, an adult, as the repercussions of not being supported.”

And

“The B Plot of loss and grief and letting go. Seeing the horse transform into a pegasus as Chili lets her go. Just wow. Bonus points for winged creature=the heavens with it representing her mom who’s died.”

While the previous user goes the extra mile in their details, others share their individual emotional experiences further in the comments.

u/Yoshi_chuck05 shares in their post,

“As an inspired artist and animator, I love each art style from the heelers! From Bandit’s old school drawings, Bingo’s unhinged personality meet’s doodlebob, Bluey’s art style, and Chili’s OUSTANDING visuals! I love the direction of making this like a DND game… What a beautiful episode and a very creative one! I like to imagine this as the sequel to Escape with the whole drawing visuals! I love it so well…”

Bluey’s fanbase never fails to make itself heard, but what do the creators have to say about this colorful and sentimental quest?

Joe Brumm, writer, animator, and creator of the show shared his thoughts on artwork, growth, and the animation process in Bluey’s official podcast.

“Dragon is finally me saying everything I want to say about this subject, and it is one of my favorite episodes. It’s so emotional in one sense, this episode, and you’re dealing with this kid at this critical sort of point where she’s on the edge of giving something up and you know there’s no return to it…”

Once more, Bluey comes after its viewers (both parents and kids) with an emotionally-charged powerhouse. Like “Stickbird” before it, “Dragon” has them looking inwards. As Brumm states, the bigger the dragon, the more valuable the treasure.

