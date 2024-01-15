‘Bluey’ Goes Out with a Bang, Announces Massive Finale

Update: On January 12, 2024, Bluey season three was released on Disney+ and Disney Junior.

Ludo and BBC Studios’ Bluey has stolen the hearts of audiences around the world, but the newest development surrounding the show’s finale is going to break some records and ensnare viewers everywhere.

Thanks to Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey, Bingo, Chili, and Bandit have been gracing our screens since Disney+ and Disney Junior made the Australian animated series so accessible to international audiences, and the results have been overwhelmingly positive. Now, there’s barely a screen-owner around who doesn’t know about the little blue dog from Brisbane.

The beloved series currently has 151 episodes available, but only 140 of them have made it to Disney+. Regardless, Bluey has her audience by the tail as the show has rapidly become one of the most popular cartoons in recent history. That said, all good things must come to an end.

A Big Finale for Bluey

As the last ten episodes make their way to American audiences, a new development surrounding the upcoming season finale was just announced. To cap off the long-awaited fourth season, Bluey is ending its current run with a 28-minute-long episode simply titled “The Sign.”

Shakespeare once wrote, “Brevity is the soul of wit,” which can certainly be said of Bluey. As the episodes typically run nine minutes in length, 28 minutes of Bluey is undoubtedly more than a reason to celebrate. The question is, what could the show’s creators possibly be planning?

Bluey producer Daley Pearson and Ludo Studio announced earlier this year that the show and its development team would be taking an extended hiatus to rest and recharge. It should be noted that the beloved show is not canceled, but the wait between new episodes will be decidedly longer than in seasons past.

Since both kids and their parents will have to wait an unknown amount of time before Bluey and the rest of the Heeler clan make a triumphant return, this writer can certainly think of no better way to tide fans over than a massive dosage of animated goodness in the form of a grand finale. If viewers weren’t chomping at the bit for another episode before, the reality of a nearly half-hour special is sure to force them to the edge of their seats.

At the same time, a massive show-altering event must be this long and with this much hype. Given Bluey’s history of tackling massively emotional subject matter, a finale this big has to be something that could permanently change the course of the show as fans know it.

One thing that can be said “for real life” is that whatever “The Sign” is about, it will be met with grand and thunderous applause from all manner of Bluey fans. The only tricky part is the waiting.

This story was originally published on November 9, 2023, and has been updated to reflect the most recent news.