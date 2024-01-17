‘Bluey’ Creator Unmasks Controversial Episode

Since Season 3C of Bluey dropped, much has been said about the episode “Stickbird” and what’s going on with Bandit and his 1000-yard stare. While fans might theorize and speculate, Bluey creator Joe Brumm has a more definitive answer.

In “Stickbird,” the Heelers spend a holiday at the beach. However, while Bluey, Bingo, and Chilli are enjoying their fun in the sun, something is bothering Bandit, and he seems to be disassociating from the rest of the family. Naturally, the episode sparked a dialogue in the fanbase concerning the canine patriarch and the subject of men’s mental health.

It’s never said what’s on his mind, but there might be a huge nugget of reality behind the sequence. In the Behind Bluey podcast, Joe Brumm lays out the process and “for real life” inspiration behind the popular episode.

Unmaking “Stickbird” on Bluey

On the Bluey podcast, Brumm shared that the exchange with Bingo and Bandit was based on an actual event between the creator and his daughter on a beach trip. Along with the incident with the titular Stickbird having come from a real place in his life, he stated that he shared Bandit’s perspective during the show’s creative process.

After Stickbird is knocked over by a rowdy gang of other pups on the beach, much to Bingo’s dismay, Bandit delivers the following nugget of advice.

“He [Stickbird] was beautiful. But when you put something beautiful out into the world, it’s no longer yours really.”

Brumm states that the sequence came from a point in the show’s creation and was something he also came to terms with.

“That line happened right at a time when, with Bluey, I was getting a lot of notes about particular episodes, and I was finding it a little difficult with some of the notes to really do what I wanted to do with certain episodes… Once I make it and try to make it as beautiful as I can, it doesn’t then belong to me… You kinda have to detach from all that, and that sorta made it into the episode.”

On the subject of Bandit’s mentality, Brumm also revealed his own insight as to what might be upsetting everyone’s favorite blue dog dad. After admitting to falling into the same habit of overthinking, Brumm shared the following.

“To me, Bandit, there’s something on his mind and a lot of the crew during this episode would always ask ya know ‘What’s he worried about? What’s going on with Bandit?’ It’s not important what he’s worried about I mean, take your pick, right … Depending on the day, it could be a health thing, it could be a work thing, it could be a relationship thing, it could be something with the kids, any number of things. So it wasn’t really important that we ever got into what his issue was. It was more about not even solving what his issue is, but at least stopping the rumination and so much of Bluey is about bandit and Chilli being inspired by their kids’ almost lack-of-ability to ruminate and thus bringing them back into the situation.”

Art imitates life, as the saying goes, and Joe Brumm has truly utilized that maxim to a magnificent effect. While Bandit’s worries might still be ambiguous, that doesn’t diminish the relatability of the character or the scenario.

Season 3 of Bluey is available in its entirety on Disney+, and the show is currently gearing up for its 28-minute long finale later this year. Based on what we’ve seen thus far, it’s sure to be a magnificent and emotional creation from Brumm and the rest of the Bluey team.

