One More Time: Counting Down to the ‘Bluey’ Season Finale

Season 3C just landed on Disney+, and Bluey buffs are undoubtedly binging. However, that only means they are one step away from the show’s massive season finale.

Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, Chilli, and all their friends have nabbed their extensive (and surprisingly adult) audience by the heartstrings, and that’s certainly no exception with the ten latest episodes of the beloved Australian series. That said, the new development comes with an ominous aftertaste, as fans will undoubtedly remember that there’s only one left.

After (currently) 150 episodes on Disney+, Bluey’s producers at Ludo Studio announced that the show would be going on an extended hiatus, but not without one final parting gift. Is this really the end of Bluey?

Bluey Takes a Bow

After over 100 different episodes riding a kaleidoscope wave of emotions, fans will unfortunately have to take some time away from Bluey as the creators take a well-deserved rest. Per Fatherly, Bluey producer Daley Pearson made the following statement regarding the upcoming break to Australia’s Courier Mail.

“We are just going to get our heads on a bit… It’s been four or five years, and we’ve made 154 episodes. It is kind of unprecedented to do that back-to-back. It was very intense… We are just coming to the end of season three and trying to think about what’s the best way to make it better.”

Although fans still have to wait for the final episode, they can take comfort in knowing that Ludo is far from finished with Bluey and all her canine companions. The only thing to think about now is just where the new adventure will take viewers.

Despite a recent leak on social media, fans are still buzzing about the extended new episode. Known only as “The Sign,” the massive season finale is still shrouded in mystery, and Ludo is definitely building it up.

Ludo made the following statement regarding the much-anticipated finale.

“We’re so excited to share that a 28-minute special episode is coming in 2024. There’ll be lots of laughs, exciting guest voices, and definitely a few tears. We’re so incredibly proud of the awesome team behind the series and we can’t wait for Australia and the world to watch this very special Bluey episode with their family and friends.”

When everything’s all said and done, Bluey lovers everywhere still have a lot to enjoy before the big day. They might only have one more game of Keepy Uppy left on the agenda, but that doesn’t mean they won’t find ways to enjoy the waiting.

