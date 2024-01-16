Prepare to Cry: Fans Respond to New ‘Bluey’

Season 3C of Bluey has been on Disney+ for only a few days, and already fans are losing their minds over Australia’s favorite cartoon dog. So, what do the viewers truly have to say about the latest installment?

The third and final portion of season three consists of ten episodes ranging from sweet and simple to epic and emotional. All in all, it was a satisfying ending that more than built up the stage for the upcoming season finale.

Bluey’s new season doesn’t disappoint, especially in those heavier episodes like “Stickbird” and “Dragon,” but Bluey, Bingo, and all their canine companions would be nowhere if it wasn’t for their extensive audience here in the States.

Now that American fans have had the opportunity to binge-watch and marinate on the new episodes, Bluey’s legion of fans is having its say about season 3c. Leave it to Reddit to bring them all together to congregate and collectively discuss their favorite episodes.

Fans React to ‘Bluey’s’ Return

Season 3 as a whole was definitely one for the books, and it’s impressive to see just how much the world of Bluey and her friends has truly expanded, and u/MudLizerrd seems to agree.

The user writes,

I’m thrilled the kids are growing up in front of us. Bluey is 7 now and my own kid is turning 7 and it feels like this is a show we won’t outgrow and leave behind. Instead he’ll grow up alongside it. It reminds me of being 10 when Harry Potter came out. I feel so lucky to have gotten the experience of growing up with those characters and the phenomenon of it all. Related:Pro-Palestine ‘Bluey’ Sparks Backlash, BBC Intervines

Of course, that’s only one opinion, and r/Bluey is stuffed to the gills with hundreds of fans eager to share their takes on the new episodes.

As a whole, it seems like the new episodes were a genuine success, and multiple users share their favorite episodes and opinions of the show’s direction. Additionally, many describe the emotional toll the final ten had on their viewing experience.

u/indigbogwitch shares their thoughts on “Cricket”,

“Watched cricket for the first time. I had an idea of what happened (with the flash forward) but not the rest. Immediately burst into that’s when Rusty hit the ball to his sister and played it off. Rusty was already my favorite side character but if he wasn’t this would’ve catapulted him to the top.”

Just under that, u/TheEidolon writes,

“Stickbird hit me right in the feels. Loved watching all the new episodes on D+ with my daughter today.”

“Stickbird” was definitely deeper than it looked, and it’s even begun a discussion on men’s mental health outside of the subreddit, but that doesn’t mean fans didn’t share their reactions online as well.

u/Tejasgrass writes,

“I LOVE that they started out showing us simple examples on how to parent well and now that we are used to learning from them, showing us simple ways to deal with our feelings.”

“Dragon,” one of the more popular episodes of 3C has a very vocal set of fans, including u/27yearold12yearold who adds a very personal story with their critique.

“I loved Dragon like I loved Cricket. Especially the animated style with Chili’s Mum. The last part of Chili letting her horse go and the symbolism of her departed mother has me choked up and the reason why I’m more engaged to my family more than ever despite how far I’m away. Especially with my Mum!”

It’s safe to say that Bluey is still going strong, and Joe Brumm has truly given fans more of what they’ve asked for. Hopefully, the 150 episodes currently available on Disney’s magical streaming service will meet their animated and emotional needs until the grand finale hits this year.

What’s your favorite Bluey episode? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!