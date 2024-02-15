Confirmed: ‘Bluey’ Making Its Theme Park Debut Next Month

Good news, Bluey fans – everyone’s favorite Blue Heeler puppy is making her theme park debut in just a few weeks.

Considering its widespread popularity, audiences have long expected Bluey to pop up in theme parks.

With the worldwide streaming rights belonging to Disney, many predicted this debut would come courtesy of Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort. However, a different theme park has been announced as Bluey’s first official home.

Alton Towers – one of the most popular theme parks in the United Kingdom, located in Staffordshire – has revealed that Bluey will be available for character meet and greets from March 23.

Guests can find Bluey in CBeebies Land, the park’s youth-oriented area containing IP from the British children’s channel. Other TV shows featured in the land include Peter Rabbit, Teletubbies, and In the Night Garden.

“Bluey has captured the hearts of children and adults alike all over the world, and we are delighted that our much-loved brand is coming to CBeebies Land for guests to enjoy,” said Natasha Spence, Head of Attractions – Live Events at BBC Studios.

Bluey sees its title character embark upon different daily adventures with her friends and family. The show – produced in Australia – is renowned for appealing to children and adults. While younger audiences are enthralled by colorful storylines encouraging imaginative play, various storylines and messages appeal specifically to the older generation. Past episodes have addressed the likes of infertility, separation anxiety, and miscarriages.

Since first premiering in Australia in 2018, Bluey has broken streaming records worldwide. In 2023, it was the second most-watched show of the year (just behind legal drama Suits), with 43.9 billion minutes watched on Disney+.

Bianca Sammut, Divisional Director For Alton Towers Resort, said: “As a fellow Australian, I am personally very excited to welcome Bluey to the Resort. I know this joy and excitement will be shared by so many families across the UK. The 2024 season will mark the 10th anniversary of CBeebies Land, and Bluey’s arrival is one of many ways we are looking to make it memorable for young guests and their families.”

Bluey is also scheduled to appear at Gulliver’s World Warrington (another UK theme park) in April 2024, as well as featuring in her own “life-sized immersive experience” in Brisbane, Australia later this year.

Would you like to see more Bluey at theme parks? Let us know in the comments!