‘Bluey’ Leaks Major Update: Multiple Romance and Plot Theories Confirmed

Bluey has made an explosive smash since arriving on Disney+, amassing an audience of billions of parents and kids tuning in to 150+ episodes, but Ludo Studios is ramping up the hype as it prepares to drop the grand finale simply titled “The Sign.”

As the fanbase prepares for the emotional powerhouse the final episode in the season is sure to be, Bluey’s socials blew up last night as not one but three clips were released by the show’s official page, teasing and tempting the audience with new developments to come. As pointed out in the footage, “All signs lead to the bestest day ever!”

Related: Confirmed: ‘Bluey’ Making Its Theme Park Debut This Weekend

Each TikTok video is only a few seconds long, but so much can be implied from the footage that will have fans absolutely drooling at their screens. To the untrained, uninitiated, and under-obsessed Bluey viewer, the clips seen below might come across as simple teasers, but Ludo is sharing much more than they know.

Interpreting “The Signs” in Bluey

Much has happened since the completion of Bluey’s third season, and there will be many changes going forward with the beloved animated series, including a predicted focus on the diverse cast of cartoon dogs accompanying Bluey on her adventures. The fanbase has spent who knows how long crafting theories and speculations regarding “The Sign,” but now they’re finally getting some answers.

Related: ‘ For Real Life?: ‘Bluey’ Characters Face Hateful Backlash

All three of the clips shared the same message. “All signs lead to…” and the footage fills in the blanks. While not treated to much more information than a few seconds of animated antics of the beloved cartoon dogs, longtime viewers are already a few steps ahead of the curve.

“All Signs Lead to Some Romance”

It’s already been more or less confirmed that the final episode will be focused on a wedding, more than likely between Uncle Rad and Frisky, but that’s not the only romantic plot involved in the series. Eagle-eyed viewers know that the creators love slipping important details in the background, and the saga of Winton’s dad is about to pay off.

Related: Jonas Brothers Jam with Bluey: Possible Crossover Soon

For those not in the know, Winton’s (the bulldog) dad is a background character often seen going on several dates. It’s shared in “Helicopter” that he is divorced, doesn’t live with Winton’s mum, and the episode “TV Shop” reveals he has even scratched her decal out on his car. However, the same episode also sees him flirting with the Terriers’ mum towards the end.

Nothing is unimportant in Bluey, and this little dash of fan service is going to get a lot of attention. Of course, that’s not the only surprise involving another supporting character.

“All Signs Lead to An Old Friend”

This one is much more of a deep cut, but the blue butterfly seen in the clip above is a detail that has followed the characters more than once. Seen as a caterpillar in “The Slide” before making its metamorphosis into its winged form, the butterfly is a blatantly obvious metaphor for change. However, there might be another reason for its appearance in the new episodes.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Under Fire for “Insidious” Opening Scene

Although the creature is used to represent the evolution of Bingo and Lila’s friendship, Bluey creator Joe Brumm has also expressed its importance for future episodes. Many fans were obviously quick to assume that its presence meant a wedding, a pregnancy announcement, or some other form of massive life change, but the emphasis on “old friends” have some making a different assumption.

Given the butterfly’s distinct color scheme, some fans in the TikTok comments hope that it might signal the return of Jean-Luc, Bluey’s French-speaking companion in “Camping.” Although there has been no confirmation, the blue hues between the two are remarkably similar, and the show has hinted that someone will make a comeback.

“All Signs Lead to Some Adventure”

After over a 150 episodes, it looks like Muffin will finally answer for her crimes. Joking aside, the police stop seen above reveals Socks, Bingo, and Muffin in flower girl attire in the backseat while Bluey holds some sort of parcel, confirming the wedding theming of the new episode.

Related: Bye Bye ‘Bluey’: Series Regulars Recast for Season 4

The newest clip on Bluey’s TikTok page hold perhaps the least information regarding “The Sign,” but it still has the fans generating buzz in the comments. While this clip only reaffirms something fans have known for months in advance, it’s presence is more of a security reassurance to keep the fanbase invested.

Even though Bluey’s creative team is set to go on an extended hiatus after its air date, the fanbase will still have much to talk about. All will be revealed when “The Sign” arrives April 17, 2024, and Bluey buffs around the world will have all their questions and more answered as the curtain draws to a close on the show’s third season.

Are you excited for more Bluey? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!