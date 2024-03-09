Bluey Gets Replaced in Newer Episodes

Bluey and her adventures in a colorful, cartoon-dog-inhabited version of Australia’s Brisbane have absolutely captured and captivated viewers of all ages. As her show has progressed into over 150 episodes, so too have its episodes, themes, and need for its leading pooch.

Bluey, the excitable seven-year-old puppy, has always been the show’s title character, and there’s no dispute about it. However, as much as she continues to delight audiences of all ages around the world, many of the series’ most prolific episodes have her taking a more supporting or secondary role, and some don’t even feature her at all.

One of the show’s biggest strengths is how much its characters have grown outside the Heeler family. As much as viewers adore Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli, hardcore Bluey buffs have also fallen in love with the likes of Jack, Rusty, Calypso, Coco, and many more. In light of recent announcements surrounding the show’s upcoming massive finale, the other characters might be playing a bigger role than some might think.

Bluey Without Bluey?

As the show progressed, many of its episodes took place outside the Heeler household, mainly at the park or at Bluey’s school. With that change of environment comes a new cast of friends to experience new perspectives, conflict, and character growth, making for a much more inclusive and evolutionary experience.

Bluey herself still has a huge role to play in the grand scheme of things; it’s still her show. However, some of the series most emotional and highly praised episodes happen without her in the spotlight. Moreover, many of these episodes occur where she’s hardly present, sometimes even reduced to a background character.

The majority of the show’s 151 (soon to be 153) episode run consists of Bluey and her sister Bingo interacting with Mum and Dad. However, some of the most recent episodes, especially those in season 3, see her friends taking center stage and pushing both Heeler girls back. This could mean that the supporting cast is getting ready to make some big changes (as seen in the video below)

Last year, a new development was teased by the extended variation of Bluey’s theme in which a cluster of Bluey’s pals joined the Heelers dance-off. As fun as it was to see each individual character get their own personalized movement in the music, it’s hard to say that this couldn’t have been done with some form of intent, especially given the continuity of the show.

Quite a few of the most recent episodes have utilized the other characters more than the main four, and the argument can be made that the good folks at Ludo might be making a directional shift if the evidence is to be believed. For further proof, take a look at the following episodes.

Bingo (Season 2, Episode 6)

Getting one of the more obvious choices out of the way, “Bingo” is precisely what it says on the box. This episode pushes Bluey out of the spotlight and allows her sister to have the starring role. The episode even alters the title card in the opening sequence by getting her older sibling out of the musical statues routine to illustrate the point.

In the episode, Bingo must learn how to play by herself while Bluey is away at a playdate, serving as a vehicle to teach young viewers some self-reliance and problem-solving skills. Two heads might be better than one, but this is the first instance of the show easing off on its reliance on the main character.

As much as Bluey loves to explore deeper and more complex subject matter, there are other episodes besides this. At the end of the day, it’s still a kids cartoon, and sometimes it needs an absurd level of cuteness to remind viewers of that fact. That said, Bingo is arguably just as popular as her big sister.

Army (Season 2, Episode 13)

“Army” marks the first official episode where Bluey has no lines and makes no appearance in the core story. Instead, viewers are introduced to Jack and Rusty as the Jack Russell terrier recounts his first day of school with his new friend.

It’s implied that Jack has a neuroatypical condition, likely ADD/ADHD or autism, and the episode is used to explain their perspective and how parents in the audience can better communicate with their kids who might be similarly affected. It’s also one of the first episodes that boldly declares, “Maybe Bluey doesn’t need to lead every adventure.”

The episode is truly a testament to Ludo Studio’s ability to introduce new characters and further build the colorful canine world it has presented. Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of the Heeler clan are still the top dogs, but the show is wonderfully represented through some of its other characters as well.

Pass the Parcel (Season 3, Episode 13)

It has often been said that Bluey is a show about parenting that kids can watch too, and that’s definitely an accurate assessment. Although there are several episodes that focus on Bandit and Chili, this episode puts Pat (Lucky’s dad to you Bluey fans out there) in the spotlight as he tries to revamp a party game with its original rules, teaching kids how to lose gracefully.

The episode’s message might be directed to kids like Bingo at first glance, but a finger is also being pointed at the parents in the room. As shocking as it might be for many to learn, parents make mistakes. That said, episodes like this one further prove that the writers and creators have a firm grasp on the reality of parenting and family life.

This isn’t the only example of the parents taking the spotlight in the show, but it’s definitely one that puts a more realistic spin on the characters. It’s so easy to understand how many parents can see themselves represented by the adult characters in Bluey, making it a learning experience for both them and their children.

Explorers (Season 3, Episode 15)

Although this episode features Bluey’s other characters as an ensemble cast, Jack is once again put in the lead. As their game of oceanic explorers grows smaller and smaller as the pups are picked up after school, Jack soon finds himself “adrift at sea” as he waits for his own ride home.

The central motifs of the episode are perseverance and a heavy focus on imaginative play, and it’s clear that Bluey and Bingo aren’t the only gifted minds in the bunch. Additionally, viewers are treated to a comical B plot as Jack’s dad and little sister have to embark on their own expedition as they lose their way to the school after their GPS dies.

Again, the creators use this episode to expand the show’s world. Australia is a beautiful country known for its various environments, and this animated version of Brisbane is stylistically displayed as both Jack and his dad are able to explore their natural habitats in both a real and imaginary sense.

Fairytale (Season 3, Episode 26)

What Disney+ show would be complete without at least one princess story? Although Bluey and Bingo are central in this episode, this one primarily concerns Bandit and Chilli.

The argument can be made that there is a bigger fan following for the parents rather than Bluey and her sister, especially given the series’ enormous adult fanbase, and this episode definitely proves it. As Bandit takes us back to the ’80s, we’re given an origin story for the the show’s power couple.

Again, Bluey goes to great lengths to realistically depict parents by showing they were once kids too, showing that they make mistakes, and showing that sometimes fairytales can come true. As sentimental and sweet as that is, it’s undoubtedly one of the strongest episodes without the biggest need for Bluey or Bingo.

Stories (Season 3, Episode 28)

Come for the cartoon dogs, stay for the cameo by Lin-Manuel Miranda. “Stories” passes narrative power to Indy and Winton as they help Calypso tell the episode’s story, resulting in some delightful (if childish) comedy from the pair.

While the episode does have a cute and moral message of the importance of never giving up, this one is mainly used as an excuse for the animators to show off their creative talents. Honestly, who hasn’t laughed at a guitar-playing overly muscular Winton?

Again, Bluey and her pals are rendered to the role of an ensemble cast, but that only makes the trio of Indy, Winton, and Calypso shine more. Not the most emotional affair, but one that fans definitely won’t forget.

Space (Season 3, Episode 34)

Like “Army,” this episode gets a massive message across with minimal input from Bluey herself. As Jack, Rusty, and Mackenzie embark on an extraterrestrial journey to explore a black hole in their make-believe game of astronauts, Mackenzie experiences the trials of inner-space as he copes with some previous trauma.

Bluey and her gal pals appear as “aliens” towards the episode’s conclusion, but the main driving point is Mackenzie’s struggles with anxiety and flashbacks seen throughout the story. Easily one of the most thought-provoking episodes,”Space” utilizes a much more emotional flavor than something like “Keepy Uppy.”

While it utilizes several elements seen in various other Bluey episodes, “Space” is one that will have many going for the tissues. The way it speaks on anxiety and trauma in such a tasteful and comprehensive way undeniably deserves further exploration.

Slide (Season 3, Episode 46)

Once more, Bluey is exchanged for Bingo in this charming outing. Accompanied by her friend, Lila, the pair have a playdate and enjoy a new inflatable water slide while trying to save various adorable insects that keep getting in the way.

At this point, it’s safe to assume that anything with Bingo in the starring role is meant to be designed with excessive adorableness in mind. If an episode about saving creepy crawlies was enough to get PETA’s attention, it has to be overly sweet and heartfelt.

Joking aside, it’s still delightful to see Bingo and Lila’s friendship blossom from what fans saw in “Daddy Drop-Off” several episodes prior. It’s sure to give any viewer of any age a case of the warm fuzzies.

Cricket (Season 3, Episode 47)

It might feature the Heelers, but this heartwarming episode is all about Rusty. While it might not be Field of Dreams, this episode about Rusty’s love for cricket definitely has an inspiring flavor worthy of any award-winning sports movie.

The episode displays the kelpie’s love for the game, but also explores his background and fleshes him out from being more than just another one of Bluey’s friends. Yet another example of incredible character development from the show’s creators.

It’s instances like this episode that only further cement the idea that the show is venturing into a different direction with its predicted fourth season. Essentially, it’s building up the other characters so that the viewers have some context for when the series eventually puts them in more of a leading role. Bluey might still be the focal point, but she is far from the only interesting party in the series.

Who’s your favorite Bluey character? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!