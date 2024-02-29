Home » Movies & TV » Television

Bluey Phasing Out of Popular Show

Posted on by Zach Gass
Ending of Flatpack in Bluey

Credit: Ludo Studio

As the fans countdown the days until the long-awaited season finale, big things are happening for Bluey. While many are excited to see what new adventures are in store for Bluey, her sister Bingo, and the rest of her canine crew, a recent development suggests that season 4 will have some massive changes underway.

Bandit reading a story to Bluey and Bingo
Credit: Ludo Studio

A recent fan theory suggests that the 28-minute-long final episode of the beloved series third season will end with the Heelers moving away from their home in Brisbane, forcing the show to undergo a massive recast for its supporting characters. As shocking as that might sound, Bluey might actually be the one who gets the proverbial boot.

While Bluey and Bingo are the leading players in the series, recent episodes have shifted focus more toward their friends like Rusty, Jack, Coco, Indy, and Snickers. Surprisingly enough, some of the best and most emotionally charged episodes are where Bluey herself takes a backseat.

Is Bluey Being Replaced?

Jack and Rusty in the episode Army
Credit: Bluey.tv

Episodes like “Army,” “Space,” and “Explorers” are utilized as vehicles to tell more emotionally heavy stories, but they’re also outings that Bluey herself has very little to contribute if she appears at all. As hard as it might be to admit, some of the best Bluey stories are where she takes more of a supporting role.

Given the show and the character’s worldwide success, it’s improbable that anything will be for our beloved blue heeler anytime soon. However, as her friends explore deeper topics like coping with ADD, emotional health, and self-image, it might be the case that Ludo Studios has more plans for Bluey’s friends than fans might know; just look at the new intro @bluey posted below.

@bluey

Did the theme song just get bigger?💙 #blueytok

♬ original sound – Bluey – Bluey

It might be the case that the secondary characters are being used to reach out to different audience members than the average kindergartener plopped in front of Disney+. After all, characters like Jack and Rusty or Coco and Indy definitely have a different dynamic from Bluey and Bingo, and kids need that level of representation.

Furthermore, it’s no secret that Bluey has amassed a tremendous adult following, and even some of the parents in the show have been given much more screen time as well (We’re looking at you, Lucky’s dad). Additionally, the romance between Chilli’s friend Frisky and Uncle Rad could serve as an adult-intended plot, leading up to the predicted wedding episode.

Either way, a shift in focus towards Bluey’s friends or other secondary characters isn’t out of the realm of impossibility. Only the writers know for sure.

Would you want to see more of Bluey’s friends? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Zach Gass

