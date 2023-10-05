Op-Ed: Stop Blaming Disney for Your Bad Parenting

Given their track record with their recent releases, Disney has been in the hot seat of controversy for some time now. Every new release seems to be met with the chants of “go woke, go broke,” but how much of that responsibility lies with the company?

Multiple fans have called out the studio for its decline in quality in recent years, many stating that the newer movies are trying to push an agenda or “indoctrinate” young viewers. The fact of the matter is not everything under the Disney name is meant for all audiences.

Although the studio has primarily directed its material at families and children, not all of its creations are meant for them. The problem with that scenario is that some parents simply ignore the warnings and pay the price later.

Disney Needs More Viewer Discretion

There’s no point in sugarcoating it; Disney has become so afraid of audience backlash that it is afraid to take risks with anything new, exciting, or dangerous. Why? Because they want to avoid as much controversy as possible to maintain their good name.

Despite their efforts to be more inclusive, tell nontraditional narratives, and rely on alternative casting choices, the studio has faced a series of inconsistent hits and misses. The road to Hell is paved with good intentions.

Although a large portion of criticism towards the Walt Disney Company comes from conservative viewers who take offense at the studio’s turning away from more traditional values, an equally vocal threat is the sea of parents angry at the entertainment juggernaut for not strictly catering to young audiences.

A perfect example of this is the recent announcement surrounding the remake of Disney’s Bambi. Long story short, the infamous scene involving the death of Bambi’s mother is slated to be heavily altered so as not to upset sensitive viewers.

If you think that’s ridiculous, you’re not alone. However, it’s not an issue of the studio showing parental death on screen (as they have done multiple times before).

The real issue is that parents and guardians have forgotten how the rating system works. Everything on a screen comes with an age recommendation before viewing, and the Disney name does not universally mean wholesome and appropriate for all audience members.

Consider the sequence above from Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl. Although the film was inspired by a Disneyland attraction, the bones and viscera of the living dead that make up Barbossa’s crew will definitely frighten some kids expecting a sea-faring pirate movie. Hence the PG-13 rating.

A PG-13 Disney movie was huge when it came out in 2003, but the idea that Disney would do something this intense again is almost absurd. After all, “think of the children!”

Film ratings, age restrictions, and child-block settings on streaming platforms exist for a reason. Disney is a brand that caters to a massive audience of all ages, not a babysitter for parents looking to pawn their kids off on Disney+.

Should parents be more selective of what they show their kids, even if it’s Disney? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!