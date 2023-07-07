Why Disney Needs to Return to Its Conservative Roots

There’s a strong argument for the tried and true, especially as Disney faces new challenges in the modern market. Looking retrospectively, traditional Disney reveals the path to success—and a way out of its current struggles.

Traditional Disney Reveals a Way Forward

Disney was known for its charming quotes that defined generations. Remember these quotes from Disney icons that emulate classical thinking and tradition?

Quotes From the Past

“Nothing is impossible, the word itself says, ‘I’m possible!'” – Audrey Hepburn.

“Life is very interesting… in the end, some of your greatest pains become your greatest strengths.” – Drew Barrymore.

“The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” — Walt Disney.

“It’s amazing what you can get if you quietly, clearly, and authoritatively demand it.” – Meryl Streep.

“Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world.” – Lucille Ball.

Quotes From the Present

Despite Disney’s fine set of material, in the age of box-office flops and creative struggles, it seems like Disney’s fighting an uphill battle. It’s facing lawsuits on a range of fronts. Concurrently, Disney’s also dealing with a Floridian nightmare and a New York Pastor claiming it promotes “Satanism to teenagers.” You can feel the pulse change with more modern quotes like these:

“Be humble, hungry, and always be the hardest worker in the room.” – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

“Life is too short to miss out on the beautiful things, like a double cheeseburger.” – Channing Tatum.

“Enjoy the journey of life and not just the endgame.” – Benedict Cumberbatch.

“If you set your goals ridiculously high and it’s a failure, you will fail above everyone else’s success.” — James Cameron.

“It’s the choice. You have to wake up every day and say, ‘There’s no reason today can’t be the best day of my life.” – Blake Lively.

Traditional Disney Reveals Strong History

Walt Disney holds a treasure trove of studios, including Pixar, Disney, Lucasfilm, and Marvel, yet its current trends aren’t too great. The company’s cutting content. Theme parks are shutting down. Box office turnout is at a shocking low. And that’s during the Disney100 centennial year.

The progressive company isn’t inactive, but it’s left many wondering if Disney is failing on purpose. There are many who think DeSantis is right about Disney and that a turn towards the traditional might be the ‘spoonful of sugar’ the doctor ordered.

How Modern and Traditional Disney Reveal Trends

In the wise words of Mr. Walt Disney himself, “I decided to see every problem as the opportunity to find a solution.” Thoughtful advice, indeed. It speaks to using division not to create barriers but to accommodate. Statistics reveal downward trends in Disney Channel viewership and a drastic increase in film production costs.

Traditional Disney Trends

The Disney experience has changed, but its heyday included everything from big-screen to small-screen success. Traditional Disney was simpler. Comic books. Theme parks. Characters. Stories. It became an entire culture that set in motion much of the world we know today.

There’s been a renewed call for classic animation and increased opportunities for intergenerational Disney bonding. Once upon a time, Disney followed the supply-demand curve, ultimately following the markets. Lately, it’s been following its heart by espousing core values of inclusion and diversity.

What’s the Solution?

These downturns correlate with Disney voice actors getting involved in the Capitol Riots, the “woke” movement, and the general state of inflation. So, extrapolating from past data, it can seem, mathematically, like reverting to the norm is the solution.

Now, this is a company that survived the Great Depression, World War II, and more. It’s changed, diversified, shrunk, expanded, and shifted to survive. Whether reverting to more traditional approaches is the right solution is up to the experts. Is taking that route worth it? That’s for a different retrospective to tell.

What do you think about traditional Disney revealing usable trends to rescue the company? Hit us up with your take in the comments down below!