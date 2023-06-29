Disney Listens, Classic Disney Movies Are Coming Back!

With talks of censorship, remakes, and restorations of classic Disney movies circulating social media this week, it seems like Disney has finally heard the outcry of the fanbase. As if to make up for the financial losses of the past few feature films, the company appears to be learning from its mistakes and box office bombs.

As Disney recovers from the blows dealt by projects like Strange World, Quantumania, and Elemental, their fanbase has been begging for things to revert “back to how they used to be.” As many fans are longing for the days of classic Disney movies, the studio is giving them exactly what they asked for.

Classic Disney Movies are Coming Back

Disney is re-releasing eight classic films at select theaters July – October as part of its #Disney100 celebration. Films and dates: pic.twitter.com/eh2Y98dUV5 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 29, 2023

After recent discussions of restoring Disney shorts and bringing cult films back to the silver screen, Disney is answering our prayers and bringing some of their best features back to the silver screen. Starting on July 7, 2023, and running til October 26, 2023, Disney is re-releasing a selection of their most successful films in honor of the company’s 100th anniversary.

The list includes:

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (July 7 – July 20)

Toy Story (July 21 – August 3)

Frozen (August 4 – August 7)

Beauty and the Beast (August 8 – August 31)

The Incredibles (September 1 – September 14)

Coco (September 15 – September 28)

The Lion King (September 29 – October 12)

Moana (October 13 – October 26)

Although this is exciting news for Disney fans, it’s also a brilliant move for the company. Walt Disney Studios will rake in the profits and give audiences what they’ve been asking for in the process. While some might see it as pandering, it’s a solid reminder of why fans love Disney in the first place.

These are some of Disney’s animated masterpieces, all award-winning productions, and triumphs for the Walt Disney Company. While their recent releases might not have won the acclaim of their classic films, the audience for them stayed. In the spirit of Walt Disney himself, the company is giving the people what they want, but only for a limited time.

