Disney Dads Trending Thanks to Quirky Viral Video

A new movement leaves Disney Dads trending, as a comedic video hit social media to make a cute twist on a tried-and-true gimmick.

Disney Dads Trend: What it Means

“Babelicious Patriarchs” makes fun of the different fathers from Disney classics. It spoofs the concept of a dating app ad, where each father figure is roasted. While the video is clean by most standards, the innuendo is clear throughout the bit. There are some funny quotes throughout:

Pinocchio : “Baby, there’d be no strings attached.”-Geppetto

"I could invent a thousand reasons for you to go out with me, but much like my other inventions, they probably wouldn't work."-Maurice

"You know he doesn't get his wild side from the jungle."-John

"This King of Thieves is going to steal your heart."-Cassim

"I have this feeling that you and I could go the distance." – Zeus

It basically rebuts the idea of princesses and princes being the focal point, and there’s definitely no questioning that these characters get sexualized in the media. Instead of sticking to tradition, the Disney Dads trend reimagines the patriarchs in a modern dating scene. It’s as messy as you’d expect.

Odd Video Sends Disney Dads Trending

There’s no shortage of father figures in classic Disney, but the contributors to this video took the liberty of extrapolating. Some of the not-so-subtle jokes make references that, while a parody, makes some good points.

Most are about Disney’s depiction of characters and the actual culture surrounding Disney Dads amidst the “woke” movement. It’s also a satire that shows the cheesy nature of pick-up lines and the often-awkward experience of online dating. Designed for the 21st century, it had some pretty high-level backing.

Support From Disney Actors

While the piece was on the unique side, it did bring in a few ringers to play the roles of desperate Disney Dads. Garrett Watts, who played Maurice, has a 19. million following on Instagram alone. Dan Povenmire, playing Dr. Doofenshmirtz, is the co-creator of Disney cartoons like Phineas & Ferb. He also contributed to Family Guy and SpongeBob SquarePants.

The video “Dating the Disney Dads” caught attention thanks to the Thomas Sanders series, “Sanders Sides.” Sanders’ comedy channel has nearly four million subscribers, showing that interest in Disney really is everywhere.

It is unclear whether Disney Dads are trending for the satire or their awkwardness. But it’s definitely good for a laugh.

What do you think about the Disney Dads trend? Have a cheesy example? Hit us up in the comments below to share your take with the ITM group!