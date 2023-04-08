Fans Argue Over Sexualization of ‘Star Wars’ Characters

The latest episode of The Mandalorian drew mixed reactions as it seemed to have deviated from the show’s usual cinematic style while featuring some star-studded cameos by Lizzo, Jack Black, and Christopher Lloyd. While some of the viewers found it a “cameo fest” and too different from the rest of the show, other viewers enjoyed seeing some light-hearted elements included in the Star Wars universe.

The Mandalorian has been facing some criticism for some time from both sides of the aisle as fans demand more of the “father and son adventure” that the show started off with while others demand more Star Wars lore and exploration. According to fans, the show seems to have lost itself over the last few seasons, but one fan on Twitter claims the latest episode proves “the devolution of Star Wars,” while comparing Lizzo to Princess Leia in her slave outfit from Return of the Jedi (1983).

The devolution of Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/og74M2QBG0 — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) April 6, 2023

Most of the comments called out the Tweet, with one saying, “that part with leia is almost universally seen as a bad choice literally what is this argument.” Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia throughout the Star Wars films, famously hated the costume that covered only the most basic parts of her body. She’s stated on record that she was uncomfortable wearing the revealing outfit and had to hold herself in a certain way in order to protect herself while sitting rigidly in order to not show any body rolls or creases.

The comments pointed out that the only reason to include that specific shot of Leia was the over-sexualization of her character, and stated that it wasn’t meant to cater to the sexual desires of fans. Leia in that scene is meant to be humiliated as one of Jabba’s slaves after being caught by him. It’s a scene that’s sparked arguments and controversy for 40 years, and shouldn’t be seen as the embodiment of the original Star Wars values or ideals. As several fans have pointed out, “Its a whole galaxy. You don’t have to think everyone in it is hot.”

What did you think of the latest episode? Share your thoughts in the comments below!