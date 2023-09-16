CONFIRMED: Disney Shifts Focus on Disney Adults

Love them, hate them, acknowledge they exist but do nothing about them, Disney Adults are unquestionably one of the company’s biggest and most vocal audiences. That said, they’ve been the subject of ridicule on social media since they were given an official title. Ironically, Disney themselves seem to be setting their sights on them.

Although Disney Adults have been the subject of some cringe-worthy reports, they are still one of the company’s biggest consumers. After all, it’s the parents and grownups who buy tickets to Disney World, not the kids. It might be the case that Disney is quickly picking up on the idea as more and more adult experiences come to the Parks.

It should be distinctly understood that to say Disney is planning any strictly adult-only isn’t just wrong, it’s ridiculous. However, Disney has been subtly implementing more and more activities and areas for older audiences, and the Disney Adults are at least partially responsible.

Defining a Disney Adult

If you think Disney Adults are simply adults with an interest in the Disney brand, you’re only partially correct. Disney Adults are fans who have carried their love for everything under the mouse well into adulthood, resulting in Disney’s super fandom.

The truth is that while they are capable of some pretty ridiculous things, like bathing in a fountain, Disney Adults are an audience with an unshakable and almost unrealistic sense of brand loyalty. The scary part is the company is extremely well-aware.

These are the fans who rock the Loungefly bags at the Parks, Disneybound religiously, and can recite all the ride scripts by heart. That description might be something of a stereotype, but it would be untrue to say that they didn’t exist. So, where do they fit in with Disney’s master plan?

As shady as it sounds, there is definitely such a thing as brand loyalty, and Disney Adults are a prime example. It’s safe to say that the company is more than aware of this fact, and knows just what kind of role they play on a consumer level. In the words of the O-Jays, “Give the people what they want.”

Whether casual audiences like it or not, Disney Adults are definitely growing in numbers. After all, aren’t they all just young Disney fans in bigger bodies? Because of this, they are slowly changing how guests experience the Parks, for both good and bizarre.

What Has Disney Done?

Although most of their marketing and advertisements are directly primarily at children, both the company and the Disney Parks have invested a special interest in their adult customers. Most of this is done by preying on their nostalgia, as most long-existing companies do, but Disney has been pushing more grown up interests for some time.

Walt Disney World alone has several adult spaces throughout Park property. They’re not necessarily illegal for kids, but they easily have a draw for older audiences. Piano bars, nightclubs, shopping districts, and other such establishments have maintained an adult presence for years, and they aren’t slowing down.

Additionally, Disney has also been recently incorporating more Park-related experiences and attractions directed primarily at older audiences. Not because they are meant for a more mature crowd, but because they are the biggest audience that will appreciate them.

Look at what Disney has done for this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash. Not only have they upgraded the Villain-themed areas on the Trick or Treat Trail, but they’ve introduced characters older audiences. Introducing characters like Judge Doom might absolutely terrify kids, but adults have been eating it up like candy.

Whether this has been done intentionally or otherwise, the Halloween season is a great way to test out things meant for more mature audiences. The new and more intense character interactions at this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash could very well have been a playtest experiment for the reported Disney Villain Park in Walt Disney World’s future.

Disney’s Villain Park

While it might be some time before it ever comes to fruition, a lot has been said about the possibility of an entire theme park dedicated to Disney’s villains. Although there has been no confirmation from the Walt Disney Company, the Imagineers definitely have a tremendous interest in the project.

From the introduction of Pete into the Disneyland character roster to the elaborate spaces dedicated to them on the Trick or Treat Trail, it seems the Disney Parks (or at least Disneyland) are showing an increasing interest in something more villain focused.

Pair that with the rumors circulating the undeveloped land at Walt Disney World and things start to line up a little too well. Hardly anything is ever mere coincidence whenever Disney is involved.

For Mature Audiences Only

Of course, the Villain Park, events at Oogie Boogie Bash, and other Halloween-themed celebrations aren’t the only example of Disney’s shift towards adults, and neither are the Parks. Disney has their Mickey mitts in a lot of pies and a lot of entertainment venues, and Disneyland is just the tip of the iceberg.

The Disney Cruise Line has been the company’s family-friendly tropical getaway to the Bahamas, Castaway Key, and even up the Pacific Northwest. However, the newest addition to its fleet of ships is shaping up to be tailored for a much more adult clientele.

Recent coverage of the Disney Treasure described the voyage catering to “Disney Superfans” and offering several spaces and amenities meant for older guests. Bars, lounges, spas, and several dining experience with Disney Adults in mind. This might be one of consumers’ biggest confirmations of Disney doubling down for its older audiences.

Although they might not use the phrase “Disney Adult, ” the company is more than aware of how much of its regular consumer base is growing up and pursuing other interests beyond a trip to Disneyland. They’re nothing if not hospitable.

A More Practical Approach

While it will be some time before fans see hide or hair of a full-on adult-oriented Disney Park, like the one previously mentioned, Disney has already implemented something of a test run for after-hours events with a primarily older audience.

On one hand, it might be unrealistic for some to assume Disney would ever do any child-free anything. On the other, special after-dark events like Oogie Boogie Bash, ’90s Nite, and Disneyland After Dark are logically a draw for older audiences, especially those without a scheduled bedtime.

Joking aside, the market is severely under-tapped, the interest is there, and the fanbase has been very vocal about how they feel about such events. At some point, it’s practically the smartest thing Disney can do to attract more paying customers. It’s only a matter of time.

Will Disney create an adults-only Park? Not while places like Disney Springs and Downtown Disney exist. However, it might be more practical and in the best interests of the Walt Disney Company to consider special monthly or even weekly events to allow grownups to let their inner child loose.

What This Could Look Like for Disney

Based on the topics previously covered, Disney is already keenly aware of their older audience. Why else invest in brands like Loungefly, Corkcicle, and Pandora? The question is, will they truly invest time, money, and energy into creating larger attractions solely for them?

The answer, they already have. If a Disney Adult event(s) were actually to happen, the company would need to get things rolling gradually. It would have to be something that already has an older audience, likely a special-ticket event (at first), and something that might be too much for kids.

If that sounds like the previously described events, you’re already getting the picture. The only thing Disney would really have to do would be to enforce an age requirement. That’s where things get a little more complicated than just an after-hours event at a Disney Park.

Disney would never do anything to risk losing the massive audience of families and kids they’ve cultivated over the last century. However, that still won’t stop them from creating events, environments, and spaces directed at the adults.

What Can Fans Expect

Disney, its movies, and the theme parks will always provide a massive outlet where kids and families can be together and continuously live in that magical ether. That’s not going to change. However, that doesn’t mean Disney isn’t capable of providing separate experiences for different consumers.

Just as most young girls will flock to Disney’s princess franchises and most boys will attach themselves to their favorite Marvel superhero, so will Disney’s adult fanbase continue to long for the characters, experiences, and memories of their childhoods.

It’s already been said that Disney is slowly and surely offering more adult-oriented products and venues under the company’s umbrella. Since a majority of Disney’s consumers are indeed adults with the funds to enjoy them, it’s a safe bet they’ll make bank.

Are you a Disney Adult? Tell Inside the Magic what you think of the shifting direction in the comments below!