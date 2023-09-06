Orlando Airport Confirmed as Haunted, Disney Guests Warned

It is spooky season in Orlando, and not Orlando International Airport is officially joining in on the spooks in the most terrifying way possible. When you are flying into Orlando to visit both Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, you typically are not expecting to be terrified at the airport. Now, flyers should be more aware than ever.

Orlando International Airport is the main airport in Orlando and is the one that most guests use when flying in and out of the city. It just opened a third terminal with an incredible Universal Orlando Resort two-story store that features an insane Harry Potter-themed screen that wraps from the floor and across the ceiling.

Terminal B is the main terminal that many will use to both depart and enter Orlando. It houses tons of themed gift shops, such as locations for Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando. It is the perfect place to purchase last-minute gifts or to be welcomed to the theme park adventure you are about to embark on as the magic begins the moment you land.

Now, guests flying in to enjoy Walt Disney World Resort, and expecting a fun spooky trip with Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will have another thing coming for them, as one of the spots in Orlando International Airport has turned terrifying.

Halloween Horror Nights has been the premier Halloween event that the theme park resort has had to offer for 30 years, taking place primarily at Universal Studios Florida, and at times, Islands of Adventure as well. As we have reported, coming to Universal Studios on select nights from September 1 through November 4, Halloween Horror Nights is returning bigger and scarier than ever. With ten haunted houses and five scare zones, you won’t miss this event. In its 32 years of operation, HHN has been the biggest Halloween event of the year time and time again.

Now, Halloween Horror Nights has also come to Orlando International Airport.

Orlando International Airport (@MCO) has just reported, “Looking to lift your spirits with the flyest Halloween merch? 🎃 Stop by the FIRST EVER

@HorrorNightsOrl Shop at our airport! Full of tricks and treats (to keep for yourself or to gift to your lil boo), there’s pumpkin for everyone to enjoy!

📍 Terminal B – Level 3

⌚ 7am – 9pm”

The shop has just opened for guests, and will likely be quite a shock for those who were not expecting to see a haunted house gift shop when coming to visit the most magical place on earth. That being said, for those who are flying in to enjoy Halloween Horror Nights, this shop will surely be an unexpected yet horrifying treat to both set the mood and bid them a haunted farewell at both the beginning and end of their trip.

For those looking to attend the event this year, you likely know of the announced houses:

The Exorcist: Believer

Two missing girls have been found with no memory of what happened to them. But wherever they went, the ultimate evil has returned with them.

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Chucky, the serial killer doll, is back for a new gorefest! He’s hijacked his own haunted house with all kinds of bloody hijinks. You and your friends must try to survive his ultimate kill count.

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Descend into the Paris Catacombs, where you and your squad will face a new horde of monsters: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the Phantom of the Opera, the Hunchback of Notre Dame and the Invisible Man.

Stranger Things 4

Band together with your squad to resist Vecna’s gruesome curse as you take on the scariest season of Stranger Things yet.

The Last of Us™

You and your squad must stay silent if you want to survive Clickers and more as the gritty world of Naughty Dog’s video game comes to life.

Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins

You won’t be able to resist going inside Dr. Oddfellow’s menacing menagerie of twisted oddities. But the price for you and your friends is steep: the cost of your souls to feed his immortal power

Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate

No Matter Who You Choose, You Lose

Two warlocks of great power were turned into dragons after trying to take Merlyn’s spell book. Now you and your friends are caught in their epic battle. You must choose a path and a victor.

YETI: Campground Kills

Yeti or Not, Here They Come

You and your friends are about to venture into a 1950s campground overrun by huge, menacing yetis who rip apart anyone who gets in their way. You must flee to the ranger tower to escape.

The Darkest Deal

Fame is Fleeting. Fear is Forever.

Blues musician Pinestraw Spruce will have to face the music after meeting with The Collector and trading his soul for musical glory. You and your squad learn the terrible price of fame.

Bleed for the Blood Moon

Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings

In a Colonial-era village, moon-worshippers witness a blood moon at their fall festival. They take it as a sign to hunt down any non-followers, including you and your scream squad.

On top of that, there will be five horrifying scare zones:

Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horrors

Dark Zodiac

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged

Halloween Horror Nights will also be taking place at Universal Studios Hollywood, however it does not appear that LAX will be recieving the same haunted treatment as MCO.

