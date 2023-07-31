Universal Theme Park Slashes Hours, Guests Infuriated

When Guests visit Orlando, Florida, they have a ton of theme park options to enjoy. From Walt Disney World Resort, to Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and more, there are thrills and experiences available to Guests from morning until night. One thing that can cause upset for Guests is when they think a theme park may be open later than it actually is. For the most part, Guests visiting Orlando can count on the Parks being open until at least 9:00 pm, but one park is slashing its hours, and Guests are worried.

When visiting Universal Orlando Resort, Guests can enjoy Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida, CityWalk, and Volcano Bay! Lately, however, it looks like Guests are starting to get worried about the hours of operation. One future Universal Guest took to the internet after realizing the day she purchased her ticket for Islands of Adventure, the park would be closing extra early: “Hi everyone, are the park hours released so far usually set in stone or do they tend to change as the dates get closer? Asking because I managed to pick one of the two days in September that is showing IOA closing at 6 🙃 and was hoping to see the Hogwarts dark arts show if it returns this year lol”

In September, overall, Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort should expect to see fewer hours available at the theme parks. At Universal Studios Florida, Halloween Horror Nights is getting ready to begin. Once the Halloween event starts, the theme park will close to day Guests at 5:00 p.m. on every day of the event. Other regular-hour evenings will keep the park running until 7:00 p.m.

At Islands of Adventure, the latest theme park will stay open until is 9:00 p.m. In September, the park will typically close around 7:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m., but on September 20, it will close at 6:00 p.m.

If you are looking to visit Universal Orlando Resort this fall, taking a look at their current hours of operation is a good idea to ensure that you are able to avoid disappointment — especially if you want to check out the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at night. Halloween Horror Nights typically runs until 1:00 a.m. or 2:00 a.m.

Full list of Halloween Horror Nights Houses 2023

If you are entering the fog this year at HHN, here are the houses that will terrorize you:

The Exorcist: Believer

Two missing girls have been found with no memory of what happened to them. But wherever they went, the ultimate evil has returned with them.

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Chucky, the serial killer doll, is back for a new gorefest! He’s hijacked his own haunted house with all kinds of bloody hijinks. You and your friends must try to survive his ultimate kill count.

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Descend into the Paris Catacombs, where you and your squad will face a new horde of monsters: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the Phantom of the Opera, the Hunchback of Notre Dame and the Invisible Man.

Stranger Things 4

Band together with your squad to resist Vecna’s gruesome curse as you take on the scariest season of Stranger Things yet.

The Last of Us™

You and your squad must stay silent if you want to survive Clickers and more as the gritty world of Naughty Dog’s video game comes to life.

Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins

Your Soul is a Price He’s Willing to Pay

You won’t be able to resist going inside Dr. Oddfellow’s menacing menagerie of twisted oddities. But the price for you and your friends is steep: the cost of your souls to feed his immortal power

Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate

No Matter Who You Choose, You Lose

Two warlocks of great power were turned into dragons after trying to take Merlyn’s spell book. Now you and your friends are caught in their epic battle. You must choose a path and a victor.

YETI: Campground Kills

Yeti or Not, Here They Come

You and your friends are about to venture into a 1950s campground overrun by huge, menacing yetis who rip apart anyone who gets in their way. You must flee to the ranger tower to escape.

The Darkest Deal

Fame is Fleeting. Fear is Forever.

Blues musician Pinestraw Spruce will have to face the music after meeting with The Collector and trading his soul for musical glory. You and your squad learn the terrible price of fame.

Bleed for the Blood Moon

Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings

In a Colonial-era village, moon-worshippers witness a blood moon at their fall festival. They take it as a sign to hunt down any non-followers, including you and your scream squad.

Is your upcoming Universal visit affected by the hours of operation reduction?