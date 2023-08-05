Nightmare-Fueled Show Coming to Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios Orlando Resort is only 27 days away from its wildly popular Halloween Horror Nights event, and news of what’s to come is still pouring out. This time, Guests will be enthralled in a nightmare-fueled and revengeful nighttime show that will leave you screaming for your life.

Universal Studios Orlando Florida – Halloween Horror Nights Returns With More Thrills and Chills

Coming to Universal Studios on select nights from September 1 through November 4, Halloween Horror Nights is returning bigger and scarier than ever. With ten haunted houses and five scare zones, you won’t miss this event. In its 32 years of operation, HHN has been the biggest Halloween event of the year time and time again. From memorable icons to unforgettable haunted houses, the chills are more than ever as this year’s lineup has been announced.

The haunted houses will include:

The Exorcist: Believer

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Dr. OddFellows Twisted Origins

Dueling Dragons Choose Thy Fate

Yeti Campground Kills

The Darkest Deal

Bloodmoon Dark Offerings

Stranger Things 4

The Last Of Us

The scare zones spread throughout the Park will be:

Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horrors

Dark Zodiac

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged

Dr. Oddfellow will also be this year’s icon, as most of the houses (excluding the IP houses) will be tied together and go along with the scare zones in an attempt to flesh out a story that will leave you running for your life while visiting Universal Orlando Resort.

Besides all the hype surrounding all the details finally being released from Universal Orlando, a new dining experience was revealed today. According to multiple sources online, including officially announced by Universal, a new dining experience is coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year. HHN 365 posted photos taken from the official Universal Studios website, showing a unique dining experience that Universal has never offered before. Scott Gustin, an industry insider and journalist, also posted the news of this special dining experience moments ago. This new dining experience will be an “all you care to enjoy” dining choice called “Taste of Terror Dining” and will cost Guests up to $159.99 per person for those attending this year’s spooky event. The event will last two hours for select food and beverage items. But be warned! You can only enjoy this dining experience from August 10 through the 26, as this will preview everything offered to Guests throughout HHN 32.

And now, Universal has officially unveiled their big nighttime show coming to HHN 32. Get ready for some fun and frights!

Universal Brings Back Popular Nighttime Show for HHN 32

Announced just moments ago, Nightmare Fuel: Revenge Dream is returning to this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. Universal revealed a brief description of the show and what Guests can expect:

The show that sparked your darkest dreams has reignited. Let your nightmares burn out of control as the pyro and aerial performers fire you up to the beat of metal and electronica.

There is no further word yet on whether or not the act will be different compared to last year’s event or the year before. But Universal never disappoints when it comes to nighttime shows that will bring awe and wonder to those in attendance. Now that all the rumors have been put to rest, Guests can begin planning their night to see which houses they want to visit first or which scare zones to grow through.