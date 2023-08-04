Universal Criticized for Shorter Park Hours, Can’t Keep Up With Disney

Universal Orlando Resort is excellent for families to enjoy some of their favorite franchises and “ride the movies.” But as of late, the fans have been discussing how the Parks need to extend their hours if they’re going to compete with places like Walt Disney World Resort.
New Universal Lands, Attractions Not Enough to Compete With Disney
Despite having a new DreamWorks land opening next year and a brand new theme Park opening in 2025, Universal still has work to do if they’re going to compete with Disney World. New attractions are plentiful, and Parks fans always welcome new additions, but being open longer could boost the overall Universal Parks in more ways than just money. Take WDW, for instance. Disney World’s longer Park hours undoubtedly enhance the overall Guest experience. By extending operating hours, visitors are granted more time to explore and enjoy the myriad attractions, shows, and entertainment options available throughout the vast Resort. This extension allows Guests to tackle their favorite rides and experiences without feeling rushed, reducing the need to prioritize certain activities over others.
Additionally, longer hours often reduce wait times for popular attractions during off-peak hours, enhancing Guest satisfaction and ensuring more value for their time and money. Families can take advantage of the extra time to create lasting memories, dine at themed restaurants, and participate in character meet-and-greets. Furthermore, Guests can enjoy breathtaking nighttime spectacles, such as fireworks show and parades, which become more accessible with extended Park hours. In essence, Disney World’s commitment to providing longer Park hours enhances the overall Guest experience by allowing for a more leisurely and fulfilling exploration of the magical world that Walt Disney envisioned. In retrospect, Universal Orlando could benefit significantly from extending their Park hours to compete with places like Disney and other central theme Parks across the globe.
Universal Studios Orlando Florida Could Benefit Greatly From Longer Park Hours; Here’s Why
Universal Orlando Resort would undoubtedly reap numerous benefits from longer Park hours. Extended operating hours would provide Guests with increased flexibility, allowing them to make the most of their visit and fully immerse themselves in the array of attractions and experiences the Resort offers. With more time, visitors can explore each themed area leisurely, ensuring they don’t miss out on thrilling rides, captivating shows, or interactive encounters with beloved characters. Longer hours would also alleviate crowding during peak times, distributing the flow of Guests more evenly throughout the day, resulting in shorter wait times for popular attractions. This would enhance Guest satisfaction and encourage positive word-of-mouth recommendations, ultimately driving repeat visits and bolstering the Resort’s reputation as a premier entertainment destination. Additionally, the Resort’s nighttime offerings, such as dazzling light shows and captivating performances, could be savored by more Guests, creating unforgettable memories that extend well into the evening.
To finish this off, longer Park hours at Universal Orlando Resort would significantly enhance the Guest experience, fostering lasting impressions and solidifying the Resort’s position as a must-visit destination for thrill-seekers and entertainment enthusiasts. Even the fanbase agrees with this statement. On the r/UniversalOrlandoResort Reddit thread, Guests and fans came together to discuss how they wished Universal would give them more extended hours. It should be noted that this is about Universal Studios Florida and not Universal Studios Hollywood in California.
Wish parks stayed open later
by u/bryanswafford in UniversalOrlando
To wrap this up with a bow, Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure would greatly benefit from extended operating hours by having Guests experience their favorite lands at night and ride their famous attractions in the dark. But this would also greatly levitate Universal’s revenue, setting up hefty competition against Disney. Currently, most Disney Parks close around 10 p.m. or even 11 p.m., versus Universal closing down its Parks between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. In contrast, getting more time in places like the Wizarding World, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Jurassic Park, Minion Cafe, and areas like New York would highly elevate the overall Guest experience. Getting to ride the Incredible Hulk coaster, Jimmy Fallon Escape from New York, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, King Kong, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, and enjoy Diagon Alley late at night brings a whole new level of fun for everyone. A Universal Studios Orlando ticket would perhaps increase in price, but the cost would still be cheaper elsewhere. With Halloween Horror Nights shutting down the Park earlier, that already pulls away a Guest that could have stayed and spent more money in the Park. But if Universal Studios Orlando tickets went up in price, it would be worth waiting longer and longer, increasing the Park time from 12 to 16 hours.
What do you think? Do you agree that Universal Studios would prosper immensely from longer Park hours? Sound off in the comments below.