Universal Criticized for Shorter Park Hours, Can’t Keep Up With Disney

Universal Orlando Resort is excellent for families to enjoy some of their favorite franchises and “ride the movies.” But as of late, the fans have been discussing how the Parks need to extend their hours if they’re going to compete with places like Walt Disney World Resort.

New Universal Lands, Attractions Not Enough to Compete With Disney

Despite having a new DreamWorks land opening next year and a brand new theme Park opening in 2025, Universal still has work to do if they’re going to compete with Disney World. New attractions are plentiful, and Parks fans always welcome new additions, but being open longer could boost the overall Universal Parks in more ways than just money. Take WDW, for instance. Disney World’s longer Park hours undoubtedly enhance the overall Guest experience. By extending operating hours, visitors are granted more time to explore and enjoy the myriad attractions, shows, and entertainment options available throughout the vast Resort. This extension allows Guests to tackle their favorite rides and experiences without feeling rushed, reducing the need to prioritize certain activities over others.

Additionally, longer hours often reduce wait times for popular attractions during off-peak hours, enhancing Guest satisfaction and ensuring more value for their time and money. Families can take advantage of the extra time to create lasting memories, dine at themed restaurants, and participate in character meet-and-greets. Furthermore, Guests can enjoy breathtaking nighttime spectacles, such as fireworks show and parades, which become more accessible with extended Park hours. In essence, Disney World’s commitment to providing longer Park hours enhances the overall Guest experience by allowing for a more leisurely and fulfilling exploration of the magical world that Walt Disney envisioned. In retrospect, Universal Orlando could benefit significantly from extending their Park hours to compete with places like Disney and other central theme Parks across the globe.

Universal Studios Orlando Florida Could Benefit Greatly From Longer Park Hours; Here’s Why