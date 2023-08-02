VIDEO: Parents Push Infant Through Halloween Horror Nights

Although we might be entering the dog days of summer, theme parks like Disney and Universal are already setting their October and Halloween plans in motion. While the Magic Kingdom might be home to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the most iconic event of the season is undoubtedly Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

While most theme parks’ Halloween events are more or less family-friendly with a few intense haunted houses thrown in, Universal’s premiere horror extravaganza in Hollywood and Orlando is anything but fit for all ages. So why on earth would a pair of parents want to bring their precious baby to an event loaded with zombies, maniacs, and evil clowns?

A+ Parenting at Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights has arguably been Universal Studios’ most popular seasonal event for decades, as the Park uses movie-quality monsters and effects to create terrifying mazes, Scare Zones, and roaming hordes of creatures to pull Guests into the climax of their own horror flick. Naturally, the results are often more than terrifying.

The Scareactors are the words that sell the tune of Halloween Horror Nights, and they love nothing more than to scare the daylights out of the Guests that wander into their territory between attractions. However, a video from last year’s event recently resurfaced depicting a pair of horror enthusiasts bringing their infant daughter to the event.

While we can’t say that bringing a child that young to an event like Horror Nights is a particularly good idea, the monsters and Scareactors seen in the video above certainly know how to cater to a young and understandably sensitive audience. Whether due to her parents’ presence or infant perspective, the little girl in the stroller is far braver than most Guests at the event.

Halloween Horror Nights does not have an official age rating, though even Universal believes 13 is the rule of thumb. Still, while the footage of monsters showing their softer side was certainly cute and entertaining, there are simply far too many ways this could have easily gone south. Guests should be at least old enough to watch a horror movie before they go to any scary theme park event.

Was this innocent or a case of bad parenting? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!