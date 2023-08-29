Halloween Horror Nights Canceled? Universal’s Hurricane Prep Hints Bad News

It looks like Hurricane Idalia is attempting to ruin all of the horrifying fun that Universal Orlando Resort has set up for Halloween Horror Nights this year.

Halloween Horror Nights has been the premier Halloween event that the theme park resort has had to offer for 30 years, taking place primarily at Universal Studios Florida, and at times, Islands of Adventure as well. As we have reported, coming to Universal Studios on select nights from September 1 through November 4, Halloween Horror Nights is returning bigger and scarier than ever. With ten haunted houses and five scare zones, you won’t miss this event. In its 32 years of operation, HHN has been the biggest Halloween event of the year time and time again. From memorable icons to unforgettable haunted houses, the chills are more than ever as this year’s lineup has been announced.

For those looking to attend the event this year, you likely know of the announced houses:

The Exorcist: Believer

Two missing girls have been found with no memory of what happened to them. But wherever they went, the ultimate evil has returned with them.

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Chucky, the serial killer doll, is back for a new gorefest! He’s hijacked his own haunted house with all kinds of bloody hijinks. You and your friends must try to survive his ultimate kill count.

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Descend into the Paris Catacombs, where you and your squad will face a new horde of monsters: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the Phantom of the Opera, the Hunchback of Notre Dame and the Invisible Man.

Stranger Things 4

Band together with your squad to resist Vecna’s gruesome curse as you take on the scariest season of Stranger Things yet.

The Last of Us™

You and your squad must stay silent if you want to survive Clickers and more as the gritty world of Naughty Dog’s video game comes to life.

Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins

You won’t be able to resist going inside Dr. Oddfellow’s menacing menagerie of twisted oddities. But the price for you and your friends is steep: the cost of your souls to feed his immortal power

Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate

No Matter Who You Choose, You Lose

Two warlocks of great power were turned into dragons after trying to take Merlyn’s spell book. Now you and your friends are caught in their epic battle. You must choose a path and a victor.

YETI: Campground Kills

Yeti or Not, Here They Come

You and your friends are about to venture into a 1950s campground overrun by huge, menacing yetis who rip apart anyone who gets in their way. You must flee to the ranger tower to escape.

The Darkest Deal

Fame is Fleeting. Fear is Forever.

Blues musician Pinestraw Spruce will have to face the music after meeting with The Collector and trading his soul for musical glory. You and your squad learn the terrible price of fame.

Bleed for the Blood Moon

Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings

In a Colonial-era village, moon-worshippers witness a blood moon at their fall festival. They take it as a sign to hunt down any non-followers, including you and your scream squad.

On top of that, there will be five horrifying scare zones:

Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horrors

Dark Zodiac

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged

Halloween Horror Nights is easily the most popular event of the year for Universal Orlando Resort, but it’s debut may be compromised by Hurricane Idalia.

As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, “Hurricane Idalia formed Tuesday morning and is already strengthening as it continues into the Gulf of Mexico where the forecast predicts it will grow into a major Category 3 hurricane before striking Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In its 8 a.m. advisory, the NHC said the center of Hurricane Idalia had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and higher gusts located about 320 miles south-southwest of Tampa, moving north at 14 mph. Its hurricane-force winds extend out 15 miles and tropical-storm-force winds extend out 160 miles.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already put Florida into a state of emergency, issuing multiple evacuation orders. We have also seen Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and the Tampa Bay Airport both announce complete closures.

At the moment, both Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have said that they plan to operate as usual. That being said, we are now seeing Universal Orlando Resort prep for the hurricane by removing a ton of their decor. Mayhem (@HHNstagram) shared that the Halloween Horror Nights iconic entrance medallion is now missing. The account is guessing this is due to the hurricane, which is likely the case.

The medallion has been removed, I assume for the storm. #hhn32

The medallion has been removed, I assume for the storm. #hhn32 pic.twitter.com/xHLoYtzee1 — Mayhem (@HHNstagram) August 29, 2023

Universal will likely be taking down a lot of their decorations in preparation for Hurricane Idalia. Halloween Horror Nights has not been canceled on September 1st at the moment, but depending on the severity of the storm, and Universal’s ability to reset all the decor, anything can happen. During Hurricane Ian last year, we also saw both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure receive some severe flooding, which means that that can easily happen again.

Would you still attend Halloween Horror Nights in a hurricane? Will you be attending the event this year?

