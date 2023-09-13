Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World » Magic Kingdom Expansion Goes “Beyond Big Thunder”

Magic Kingdom Expansion Goes “Beyond Big Thunder”

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland

Reports are pouring in surrounding the announcements at Destination D23, and massive changes are coming to the Walt Disney World Resort. Not only are fans getting new experiences like a Meet and Greet with Figment at EPCOT, but entire Parks are getting some much-needed upgrades.

a photo of Cinderella's castle inside of Magic Kingdom at Disney World
Both the Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are slated to receive new expansions in the near future, and there’s certainly plenty to be excited about. Although most of Disney’s plans are currently in the “blue sky” planning phase, one announcement will change the Magic Kingdom Forever.

Can Disney World Go Beyond Big Thunder?

Guests riding on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland
The upcoming Magic Kingdom expansion is set to be one of the biggest additions to hit Walt Disney World. While the company’s most popular theme park has always been home to the worlds of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy, something big is getting ready to roll through Frontierland.

According to Forbes, the Magic Kingdom itself has proven to be Disney’s most popular property and even one of the most popular theme parks in operation. To say an expansion, let alone one of such a large caliber, was expected would be highly untrue.

'Star Wars': Galaxy's Edge
Recent coverage from USA Today had this to say about the announcement,

“Expansion plans for the world’s most visited theme park remain in the “blue sky” phase of development, but Disney revealed that the scale of whatever comes “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” would be similar to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Pandora – The World of Avatar.”

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that anything compared to Galaxy’s Edge and Pandora will be absolutely massive. The question is, can Disney do it all?

The Walt Disney Company has made many big promises in the past two years, and only some have thus far shown genuine fruition. After the Parks’ recent backtracking on Animal Kingdom’s Zootopia expansion, some fans might be more than a little skeptical. Can they really top the Magic Kingdom?

thunder mesa riverboat
It might be venturing into some tinfoil hat territory, but this might be a sign that Disney is looking to incorporate Big Thunder Mesa seen in Disneyland Paris. It would undoubtedly provide a literal western expansion for the Park while keeping in line with the theming. We can neither confirm nor deny at this time, but it has potential.

The Disney Parks are built on the idea of bigger and better projects. Walt Disney said they’d be in a perpetual state of motion and improvement. To say this new development is huge would be an understatement, but until further information is released, all we can do is wait.

What do you think Disney is up to with this Magic Kingdom announcement? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

 

