Animal Kingdom Expansion Re-Themes Entire Disney Park

The recent reveals from Disney’s D23 promised a lot of new and exciting additions coming to the Parks, especially the Walt Disney World Resort. While we’re all very excited to be getting a Zootopia attraction and appearances from Indiana Jones and the cast of Encanto, that’s not all Disney will change.

There are several new trimmings and trappings planned for Disney’s Animal Kingdom. However, as fans watch DinoLand go the way of the dodo, the Park is making severe changes that completely backtrack on Disney’s original designs and intentions for its zoological experience.

Changing Directions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

When Disney’s Animal Kingdom was first conceived, it was described as “the magic of Disney gone wild.” While that notion has been incredibly represented for decades with the Park’s mix of animal exhibits and thrilling rides, the upcoming South-American-inspired expansion might completely reimagine the Park.

Dinoland U.S.A. has been the Animal Kingdom’s black sheep since it first opened. A collection of dinosaur-themed carnival rides next to a terrifying and educational dark ride doesn’t exactly fit the rest of the Park’s aesthetic, but it was still part of its original design and intent.

As pointed out by @themouselets, the removal of the dinosaur elements from the Park goes against the original message of the Park. As described by former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, the Park was meant to be “the kingdom of the animals, real, ancient, and imagined.”

By removing this core element from Animal Kingdom’s composition, the upcoming expansion completely changes the original meaning behind the Park’s conception. As stated in the TikTok above, the ancient animals were there since the very beginning, and the dinos had a major impact on the theme.

Although the upcoming Indiana Jones addition might have some sort of dinosaur-related theme, @themouselets definitely have a point when they mention how more IP will be a huge draw for more fans. That said, this will definitely have repercussions to Animal Kingdom as a whole.

It’s not the fact that Disney is removing an entire chunk of the Park, or even that it wasn’t the most successful feature, but the fact that it’s so associated with Animal Kingdom’s identity. Resorting to more IP instead of improving an existing feature is bound to rub some fans the wrong way.

Not only that, but Animal Kingdom is likely going to undergo a complete aesthetic redesign if its dinosaurs are completely extinct. Much like the hidden dragons of the forgotten Beastly Kingdom, the terrible lizards might very well remain a thing of the past.

Is Disney making a mistake removing its Dinosaurs? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!