The Indiana Jones movie franchise, created by George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg, centers around Dr. Indiana Jones, portrayed by Harrison Ford. Currently under the banner of Lucasfilm (and by extension, The Walt Disney Company), the franchise spanned several impressive decades, from 1981-2023 — except it seems like this isn’t the last we’ll be seeing of Indy!

The character of Indiana Jones is an archaeologist and adventurer known for his wit, charm, combat prowess (and fear of snakes), who travels the world to unearth and protect historical artifacts. In the franchise’s first installment, Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), audiences are introduced to his love interest Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), rival archaeologist Dr. René Belloq (Paul Freeman), and Egyptian friend Sallah (John Rhys Davies), who aid him in his pursuits during the 1930s.

Over the years, a host of other action-adventure films released featuring the iconic character came to be, namely Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), and most recently, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

Key figures from the series include museum curator Dr. Marcus Brody (Denholm Elliott) and Indy’s father Dr. Henry Jones Sr. (Sean Connery) as well as love interest Elsa Schneider (Alison Doody), nightclub singer Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw), and young companion Short Round (Ke Huy Quan/Jonathan Ke Quan). Newer companions include Mutt Williams (Shia LaBeouf) in Crystal Skull, and Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in the James Mangold-directed Dial of Destiny.

The Newest Indy Adventure

Despite Harrison Ford admitting that he is hanging up the whip and fedora for good after the most recent Indiana Jones outing, The Dial of Destiny, it appears that the Indy story isn’t ending exactly.

How will the next Indiana Jones story be told? Well, it appears that the fedora will be donned again not in the form of an Indiana Jones film — but in an interactive video game by major triple A game development studio, Bethesda Softworks, under Microsoft Games.

Recently, GQ magazine sat down with Bethesda Softworks director Todd Howard, the creator behind beloved game franchises such as the Elder Scrolls fantasy series (including the famous fifth installment, Skyrim), and the post-apocalyptic, retro-futuristic Fallout franchise.

Answering questions about the studio’s highly-anticipated sci-fi outing Starfield due in just a couple of days on September 1, 2023, Howard shares some surprising info about the next official Indiana Jones installment, being worked on by the MachineGames studio under Bethesda.

Culture Crave shared some choice quotes from the article over on Twitter (X) — which had Indiana Jones fans immediately jumping in response:

Bethesda boss Todd Howard says their #IndianaJones game is halfway done “They’ve got the whole Nazi killing thing down, and they’re doing a really great job” (via @GQMagazine) (continued) ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ is his favorite movie and the project is a ‘bucket-list thing’ It’s being developed by MachineGames, the team behind Wolfenstein https://gq-magazine.co.uk/article/starfield-todd-howard-interview

Since the initial announcement came in 2021, many seem to have either forgotten its existence or assumed the project scrapped, as users @sameoldeli and @Flacki__ discussed:

Eli: Imma be fr I thought they scrapped this game cuz they have been 0 info since the announcement trailer Austin: It’s a heavily backed xbox exclusive that the recent court case confirmed they practically gave up their souls for. It’ll be alive forever.

It's a heavily backed xbox exclusive that the recent court case confirmed they practically gave up their souls for. It'll be alive forever. — Austin (@Flacki__) August 28, 2023

Most responses seemed to be positive, with @XxiKGixX saying confidently:

It’s going to be a masterpiece, baby (attached GIF of Indiana Jones saying “yes”)

It's going to be a masterpiece, baby pic.twitter.com/vgDjiBPUEJ — 👑KG👑 (@XxiKGixX) August 28, 2023

