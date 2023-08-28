Disney’s Hollywood Studios Completely Sold Out

One of the four theme parks at the Walt Disney World Resort is now completely sold out for an upcoming event.

Each and every year, the Walt Disney World Resorts hosts various limited-time events, allowing guests to experience even more magic at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” From Magic Kingdom to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there’s always something special happening in Walt Disney World.

EPCOT is infamous for its annual Food & Wine and International Flower & Garden Festivals, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios is hosting every special event this winter. The same is true for every park, whether that be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or, of course, Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Speaking of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a very special new event is about to commence.

Disney Jolywood Nights takes place from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on select nights from November 11 through December 20, 2023, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This new ticketed event allows guests to have a little extra time in the park. Aside from lower wait times and crowds, the park will also feature special entertainment and other attractions.

The event is proving to be popular, with the first night of this event selling out completely. That’s right, November 11, 2023, is completely unavailable.

Tickets for his event range from $159 to $179 per guest. Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can get a $10 discount on tickets.

During Disney Jollywood Nights, guests can experience a multitude of fantastic attractions. “Step into a shimmering holiday scene with dapper décor and themed celebrations—where you can dance the night away,” states Disney.

“Delight in yuletide entertainment, including live bands, an all-new stage show and the Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! nighttime spectacular. Enjoy favorite attractions with lower wait times during this limited-capacity event. Plus, meet some beloved Characters for spirited season’s greetings.”

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests have th opportunity to enjoy some of Walt Disney World’s most thrilling attractions. Rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster have become fan favorites over the years, offering guests some truly incredible thrills. Guests can also experience classic Hollywood Studios attractions like Star Tours.

Guests can enter Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the full Star Wars experience. This incredibly immersive land transports guests to the fictional planet of Batuu, where they will live out their very own Star Wars adventure. The land is equipped with two attractions, Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

If you’re planning on attending this special event, we recommend you purchase your tickets sooner rather than later.

Will you be visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios for this special event? What’s your favorite park at Walt Disney World?