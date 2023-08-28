Disney secrets are being given away in Bob Iger’s Masterclass on Business Strategy and Leadership. Disney’s secret to success.

Do you want to learn how to lead a global brand in an age of disruption and innovation? Do you want to know the secrets behind some of media history’s most successful acquisitions and expansions? Do you want to get inside the head of one of our time’s most influential and visionary CEOs?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, you should check out the MasterClass by Bob Iger, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company. In this online course, Bob Iger teaches you the business strategy and leadership skills he used to transform Disney from one of the world’s most beloved and established brands to an entertainment industry juggernaut. We’re guessing Bob Chapek didn’t watch.

Though things have been rocky recently, Bob Iger has had an impressive 45-year career in media, starting as a studio supervisor at ABC and rising to become the head of Disney. During his tenure at Disney, he oversaw some of the boldest moves and most significant acquisitions in media today, such as Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 21st Century Fox. He expanded Disney’s content across new and diverse platforms, embracing direct-to-consumer technology and launching streaming services like Disney+. This Masterclass was created in 2020, so quite a bit has changed, but the lessons and advice Bob taught certainly seem like the back-to-basics approach Disney needs right now.

In his MasterClass, Bob Iger shares his insights and lessons from his experience in leading Disney through change and growth. He teaches you how to focus your company strategy, how to make big moves for your business, how to evolve a brand, how to anticipate what consumers want, how to manage industry disruption, how to navigate complex deals, and how to negotiate effectively. He also shares his core tenets of leadership, such as integrity, courage, optimism, and curiosity. In the trailer above though, he does kind of sound like the executive from the Barbie movie when it comes to empowering women, with footage of Snow White no less.

Through case studies and examples from his 45 years in media, Bob Iger gives you a behind-the-scenes look at some key decisions and strategies that shaped Disney’s success. You will learn how and why Disney acquired Pixar and Marvel, how Disney launched Disney+, and more. Including his conversations with Steve Jobs to buy Pixar, George Lucas to acquire Lucasfilm, and approaching Marvel to make one of the most spectacular comic book buys ever made. You can watch a Class Sample on Masterclass.com now.

The MasterClass by Bob Iger is more than just a business course. It is also a personal journey of a leader who has faced challenges and opportunities with passion and vision. Bob Iger teaches you how to embrace change and take more intelligent risks to reap greater rewards in your company and career. He also teaches you how to lead with integrity and optimism and inspire others to follow your vision. And you get to hear some rather interesting anecdotes about The Walt Disney Company from the top.

The MasterClass by Bob Iger is a must-watch for anyone who wants to learn from one of the best CEOs in the world. It is also an excellent opportunity for any fan of Disney or media who wants to get a glimpse into the inner workings of one of the most iconic and innovative brands in history. You’ll also have access to a bunch of other Masterclasses from celebrities and business leaders.

The MasterClass by Bob Iger is available now on MasterClass.com. Don’t miss this chance to learn from one of the world’s most influential people!

