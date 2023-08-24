Bob Iger “Destroying” Disney, Petition Calls for Immediate Resignation

According to recent reports, a petition to remove CEO Bob Iger has surfaced and is growing in popularity.

Petition to Remove Disney CEO Bob Iger

Back in November 2022, Disney CEO Bob Chapek was stepping down and Robert A. Iger was stepping up to the executive plate. At the time, Chapek got “backlash from the Disney community” according to news reports.

Disney employees were discontent due to budget cuts and layoffs of thousands of Disney Cast Members. After the parks had closed due to the pandemic, and the launch of Disney Genie and the FastPass system, it seemed like Bob Chapek’s fate was sealed.

Origins of Petition to Remove CEO Bob Iger

The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger was at the helm in 2017, predating the Bob Chapek era. Now that he’s returned to office, an angry fan started a petition to dethrone the Disney executive. A blurb from petition against the Disney World executive reads:

“Bob Iger must be gone. Ever since Iger took over, he has been destroying the magic of Disney. All he cares about is money and it really shows. We won’t allow that. Not only that Disney Is also doing very poorly under Iger’s leadership. He has overstayed his welcome.”

Petition Growing in Popularity

Thus far, it’s received almost 1,000 signatures, appearing on the front page of the Walt Disney Company and Walt Disney World sections of change.org. The purpose of the petition is to show Walt Disney Co. that the Disney Park audience is discontent and wants change.

From issues with writers and actors, problems with the strike, and the Walt Disney World Resort, the Mickey Mouse company has seen its fair share of struggles. Wide circulation of this petition shows how many Disney fans want change and are willing to take action towards it.

What do you think about the petition against the Disney World executive?