Housekeeping Issues Rampant at Disney World, Guests Lied To

According to Guests, multiple issues involving housekeeping are running rampant at the Walt Disney World Resort.

While the Disney Parks and Resorts may feature tons of incredible rides and attractions as well as dozens of places to eat and enjoy yourself, there’s no denying that since 2020, Disney has changed quite a bit. The original outbreak of COVID-19 forever changed how Disney runs and operates, for better or worse. Seemingly everything changed at the Parks, specifically at Walt Disney World, with dozens of services and features being altered or cut entirely.

Luxuries like tram services at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT are still not back in use at Walt Disney World, something the company promised over a year ago. They were eventually brought back to Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom but have seemingly vanished forever from the other two parks.

Prices got higher, too, with Park tickets seeing increases across the board. The cost of a Walt Disney World vacation has never been higher, thanks in part to new services like Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane.

However, one of the biggest changes to a vacation at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” involves the dozens of hotels on the Orlando, Florida property.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Disney cut back on its hotel amenities, informing Guests that daily housekeeping was a thing of the past. Disney asked Guests to crack down on their use of towels, washcloths and other items, letting them know that full-room service would not be done every day. During a stay at this time, this is what Disney prepared Guests for every other day:

Removal of trash and used towels

Replenishment of towels and amenities throughout room and bathroom

Wiping and cleaning of the vanity and counter surfaces

Vacuuming, if needed

Thankfully, Disney reinstated full housekeeping service, meaning Guests can come back after a long day at the Parks to a fresh room, or so we thought.

A large discussion broke out in the Disney World community, with one Guest sharing their disappointment with housekeeping at the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney advertises that housekeeping services will be used daily, but this is far from the experience Guests are having.

“So far we’ve been here for 5 days and a house keeper hasn’t been in our room once,” states the Guest. “Bed never made, Dirty towels are left all over I had to ask for towels one day because we had no more. Normally I wouldn’t care if they were just honest and say you don’t have housekeeping. Has anyone else experienced this?

This post sparked a large discussion, one that involved a lot of other people sharing their disappointment in Walt Disney World housekeeping.

"We had same issue last month. CM at check-in click on declined housekeeping," said one Guest. Other Guests stated that Disney World service is declining, "Disney resort quality has degraded significantly. Was there for a week and the room was serviced just once – Disney is clearly skimping on housekeeping services/labour." "Housekeeping has sucked at Disney resorts since covid began (understandable at the time obviously) and has continued to be used as an excuse to be used to extend the sub par service while guests continue to pay the astronomical prices."