Walt Disney World Eliminating Paper Straws, Plastic Lids at Parks

In a not-so-surprising move, the Walt Disney World Resort will begin eliminating its waste of plastic lids and straws.

Related: Newest Chapter in Disney and DeSantis Battle: Damages

Over the years, the Walt Disney World Resort has undergone fairly drastic changes, most notably with new rides, attractions and expansions like Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

However, this new change has quite a lot larger ramifications for the millions of Guests that visit Walt Disney World each and every year.

In Disney’s ongoing effort to reduce waste at its theme parks, Disney will officially begin phasing out self-service items at its theme parks in Orlando, Florida.

As reported by Wdwmagic, Walt Disney World will begin to phase out self service paper straws and plastic lids at its quick-service and snack locations across its four theme parks, two water parks and its Disney Springs shopping area.

This new protocol will begin on August 21, 2023, meaning Guests only have about a week left until this major change. After this date, plastic lids and paper straws will only be available upon request.

Related: Disney World No Longer Offering Extra Hours at Magic Kingdom

The Walt Disney World Resort began this green initiative several years when it began phasing out plastic straws at its Parks. Disney’s Animal Kingdom features paper straws for a long time, but Guests will now find the entire Resorts uses these types of straws.

There’s no denying that there’s a ton of waste generated by “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” but this change will certainly throw off quite a few Guests for the foreseeable future.

Disney’s past efforts have resulted in a reduction of more than 175M straws and 13M stirrers each and every year.

Will you be visiting the Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon? What are your thoughts on this change?