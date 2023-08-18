Newest Chapter in Disney and DeSantis Battle: Damages

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney have a unique relationship, riddled with lawsuits, but this time it’s the Walt Disney Company applying the pressure.

Gov Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co.

First came “Don’t Say Gay” and then the Reedy Creek Improvement District debacle. Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney supporters seemed fundamentally discordant, as Central Florida saw the fallout. But after DeSantis declared that he was finished with the Walt Disney World matter, it seems like the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disney CEO Bob Iger aren’t willing to walk away that easily.

Walt Disney Company and Disney CEO Bob Iger Sue for Damages

According to Insider, Disney filed a court document stating that it “fully complied with any and all of its obligations under the Contracts.” It goes on to state that the United States, via Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, “repudiated” its duties.

How This Impacts Disney Fans

Many Disney fans have focused on the big business side of the matter, and how it impacts theme park experiences. However, there are other concerns that the Walt Disney Company is facing head-on.

These include reputation and the amount of money it lost because of goings on with Florida State Law and Republican Lawmakers in the Florida House. The result? A counterclaim for damages.

DeSantis Stepping Away, Disney Carrying Torch

While DeSantis and Walt Disney have a long history, and the Florida Governor decided to step away from the “woke wars,” Walt Disney World might not be at the top of Governor DeSantis’ mind, but claiming damages means that the Walt Disney Company and board members won’t leave without a fight.

Damages are always in the form of the great Greenback, but they can represent everything from reputation loss to attendance drops. Claiming these means that Disney wouldn’t be obliged to pay fees, as the losing party would incur those costs. It could also include any provable monetary damage done by the Sunshine State episode.

