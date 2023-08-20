Disney Warning Still in Effect, Guests Asked To Leave Due To Extreme Crowd Levels

Due to some extreme crowd levels, one Disneyland Resort is still asking Guests to leave during specific hours and return later.

Disney has been on the news for quite a vast array of problems, ranging from political battles with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to dropping crowd numbers. Specifically, the Walt Disney World Resort saw its lowest attendance numbers in over a decade during the month of July. Usually, the summer is one of the most popular times to visit the Disney Parks and Resorts due to the fact that kids are on summer vacation.

Families take advantage of the time off from school to make magical memories at the Disney Parks, from California to Florida. However, there are more than just two Disney theme parks, with several others being located in Asia and Europe.

Speaking of European Disney Resorts, the Disneyland Paris has faced an interesting issue lately regarding its theme park attendance.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is made up of two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. However, not all theme parks are created equally, with Walt Disney Studios being notoriously underdeveloped. While fun, it’s easy to see that this theme park is lacking that Disney “x factor,” coming in at the bottom of many Disney fans’ rankings.

The Park features new and exciting experiences like Avengers Campus but still fails to feel like a complete Disney Park. Because of this, attendance is rather shaky, especially after the early morning rush.

To address this issue, the Disneyland Resort began informing Guests that visiting the Walt Disney Studios Park later in the day would allow them to deal with the extreme crowd levels. This warning is still in effect, as you can see in the photos below:

#disneylandparis Depuis plusieurs jours, des panneaux sur l'esplanade conseillent aux visiteurs de reporter leur visite aux Walt Disney Studios de 15h à 22h. Avez-vous également pu constater une forte affluence ? #disney pic.twitter.com/vOt9q2CVCX — Disney Gazette (@DisneyGazetteFr) August 19, 2023

The signs read, “TOP TIP: Visit from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.,” offering Guests time-saving advice. While this may be truly helpful, it’s quite bizarre to see Disney actively warn Guests from visiting one of its theme parks in the morning, seemingly acknowledging the less-than-stellar reception this theme park has received over the years.

Publications like the Orange County Register ranked Walt Disney Studios Park in last place, citing a lack of innovative rides and a boring theme as the main reason this Park doesn’t feel up to the same Disney standard of other parks like Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the original Disneyland Park.

Walt Disney Studios Park has been blasted many times for feeling “cheap” and lacing that Disney spark that is found at so many other Parks. While Guests can certainly still have a lot of fun here, this theme park is often called the worst Disney theme park in the world. It’s incredibly fascinating to see Disney actively advertise to Guests that they should skip a theme park until later in the day, with this warning seemingly staying at the Park for the foreseeable future.

