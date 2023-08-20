Space Mountain “Catches Fire” in Disney, Guests Forced To Evacuate

Disney’s iconic and classic roller coaster Space Mountain allegedly caught on fire, forcing Guests to evacuate.

While the Disney Parks and Resorts are infamous for their world-class theming, vibrant atmospheres, incredible cast Member service, and delicious food like Mickey Bars and Dole Whips, the main attraction of the Parks are, well, the attractions.

Whether you’re visiting the Magic Kingdom in Orlando or Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, the rides are truly what it’s all about for most Guests, and for good reason. Over the years, Disney has created and developed some of the most famous theme park rides in history, ranging from thrilling roller coasters like Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to iconic dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride and Alice in Wonderland at the original Disneyland Park.

But perhaps the most legendary Disney roller coaster is Space Mountain, a thrilling yet family-friendly adventure that takes Guests into the atmosphere on an exhilarating ride through the dark.

The iconic white-domed coaster can be found at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland, further proving just how popular and beloved this attraction is. Unfortunately, this classic ride encountered an issue over the weekend, with one Guest sharing their rather concerning experience.

A video was shared on TikTok claiming that Space Mountain caught fire in Disneyland, forcing all Guests to evacuate.

We do not know the severity of this alleged fire, but it seems like all Guests were forced to evacuate from the attraction, including Guests who were in line. This is the last thing you expect to happen while at Disney, but it’s a good reminder that even in “The Happiest Place on Earth,” disaster can strike.

By far, the biggest disaster the Disneyland Resort faced recently involved its iconic nighttime spectacular Fantasmic!, with th massive Maleficent dragon animatronic catching fire and melting before Guests’ very eyes.

The show is still on indefinite hiatus, but Disney revealed that the Maleficent dragon animatronic would not be returning to the show. This incident went viral, making national news. Fantastic! is still performing at the Walt Disney World Resort at this time and is located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

