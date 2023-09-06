The idea of what is considered the best Resort in Disney World often varies from person to person.

There are, after all, plenty of great Resorts in Orlando, Florida, near Disney World. But the fact remains that the best Resorts near Disney World are official Walt Disney World accommodations. That’s because all Disney World Resorts, regardless of designation, offer a host of standout features, stellar amenities, and exclusive perks to Guests staying onsite.

One of the most convenient offerings at every Disney World Resort is the complimentary transportation service each one provides, which visitors rely on for traveling back and forth between Resorts, Disney’s four theme parks (and two water parks), and other nearby Disney destinations throughout Bay Lake. You need only look at a detailed map of Disney World Resort or consult one of many trusty Disney World guides to fully appreciate the benefits of having all transportation needs provided to you. Furthermore, for Guests at Disney World Resorts, reservations are never required to utilize complimentary transportation. You can come and go as you please throughout the day!

The full list of Disney World Resorts comprises more than 25 lodging options across various locations on-premises. Therefore, the specific transportation services offered at each Resort may vary a little, depending on each one’s unique placement on the Disney World Resort map. Therefore, to help you better understand every navigable option available, we at Inside the Magic have compiled this detailed guide on traveling between Resorts and Parks.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort, which also includes Bay Lake Tower, is the closest Resort to Magic Kingdom Park. Therefore, walking is the most convenient method for venturing into this Park particularly. The Walt Disney Monorail Line also runs directly through the lobby of this Resort, but given the directional route it runs, venturing to Magic Kingdom Park this way may be counterproductive unless you’re prepared to make three stops along the way. However, given that the return stop to the Contemporary upon leaving Magic Kingdom Park is the first stop, this may be the perfect suggestion for those too tired to walk back.

Those venturing to EPCOT may take the departing shuttle bus destined for EPCOT. An alternate option includes taking the Monorail over to the Transportation & Ticket Center and then picking up the second Monorail destined for EPCOT. Shuttle buses are the only available options for traveling to Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom Park, and Disney Springs from this location.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, also home to the Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, boasts three different methods by which Guests may get back and forth between Magic Kingdom Park. First, there’s the obvious Monorail route, which departs from the Great Ceremonial House. Another suggestion is to depart from the Resort’s marina for a scenic boat ride across Seven Seas Lagoon. Lastly, for those up for a bit of walking, there is the newly established Grand Floridan walking trail. Since Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is already easy to walk to from the Polynesian, Guests staying at either Resort may utilize this option.

The most common commute to EPCOT is via the marked shuttle bus departing from the Resort. Like the Contemporary, Guests may also venture via the Monorail by switching off at the Transportation & Ticket Center. Shuttles are also provided for venturing to Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom Park, and Disney Springs.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

The previously highlighted methods in navigating between the Polynesian and Magic Kingdom Park also apply to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and its onsite Deluxe Villas. Do note that the walk is still long, although it is admittedly shorter than if you are starting out at the Poly.

Again, getting to EPCOT can be accomplished by taking the marked bus or switching off at the Transportation & Ticket Center via Monorail. Shuttles are the only means for Resort Guests hoping to venture to Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom Park, or Disney Springs.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds

Home to both Cabins and Campsites, Disney’s Fort Wilderness is unquestionably the most diverse Resort in all of Walt Disney World. Even though it is part of the Magic Kingdom Resort Area, it is not featured on the Walt Disney Monorail Resort Line. But folks looking for the most convenient access route to Magic Kingdom Park can rely on trusty back-and-forth boat rides throughout the day. Alternative bus options are available, too, and are sometimes the only means for getting to the Park during certain weather conditions that affect sailing.

For getting to all other Disney Parks—EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and the Animal Kingdom, shuttle buses are your go-to. This is also how Resort Guests get to Disney Springs. Guests also note that the Resort features an internal bus system for navigating the grounds.

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, including the Boulder Ridge Villas and Copper Creek Villas & Cabins, is another Magic Kingdom Area Resort not featured on the Monorail Line. Like Fort Wilderness, the primary means for getting to the Magic Kingdom is a boat ride or alternate shuttle bus. Buses are again the only options for venturing to all the other Disney Parks and Disney Springs.

Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts

These two sister Resorts, which also share the grounds with Disney’s Beach Club Villas, are in close, walkable range to both EPCOT and Hollywood Studios. Alternatively, Guests may arrive at both Parks via boat. Shuttle buses are provided for getting to Magic Kingdom Park, Animal Kingdom Park, and Disney Springs.

Disney’s BoardWalk

Quite obviously, Disney’s BoardWalk Inn and BoardWalk Villas can be found along Disney’s BoardWalk Promenade. Because of its vantage point to both EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, Guests staying on location here may take a leisurely stroll to either Park or venture via an alternative boat method. Buses are available around the clock to take Guests to Disney’s other two Parks and Disney Springs.

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Regardless of the destination that a Guest staying at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort seeks to visit, there is just one available transportation option. We are, of course, referring to those handy shuttle buses arriving and departing throughout the day.

Because of its Resort size, the Coronado also provides internal shuttles for getting around the property.

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort relies almost exclusively on shuttle bus transportation to all four theme parks and Disney Springs, with one exception. This Resort happens to be pat of the Walt Disney World Skyliner System. That means Guests staying here have the alternate option to pick up one of the consistently operating gondolas to take them to the drop-off station near EPCOT and Hollywood Studios.

The Caribbean also features internal shuttle services for getting around on Resort grounds.

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s newer Riviera Resort also follows suit with Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort in offering all the same transportation methods. They do not feature an internal shuttle bus line, however.

Disney’s Pop Century Resort & Art of Animation Resort

Both these elevated-in-nature Value Resorts share neighboring grounds. They also share the same operating Skyliner station to take Guests from either location to the aforementioned drop-off near EPCOT and Hollywood Studios. Buses may be utilized to get to these Parks as well and are the only means for getting to Disney’s other Parks and Disney Springs.

Disney’s All-Star Music/Movies/Sports

All three Disney All-Star Value Resorts are in close range to one another. Coincidentally, all rely exclusively on shuttle bus transportation to all Disney Parks and Disney Springs with no alternate means.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Don’t make the mistake of thinking that the renowned Disney World Animal Kingdom Resort you heard so much about is in close range to Animal Kingdom Park. Guests staying on location here or within one of the on-property villa designations (Jambo House and Kidani Village) may only reach the Animal Kingdom, other Disney Parks, and Disney Springs by bus transportation. Because of the Resort’s size, there is also an internally operating shuttle for getting by on the grounds.

Disney’s Port Orleans Resorts

Both Disney’s Port Orleans—Riverside and Disney’s Port Orleans—French Quarter share common grounds and also utilize the same bus transportation methods for getting to all four Parks. In addition to taking a bus into Disney Springs, however, Resort Guests staying at either location have alternative boat transportation to consider as well.

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

This Disney Vacation Club Resort relies on bus transportation to all four Disney theme parks. In addition to buses, Guests staying here also have boat services available to Disney Springs. Disney Springs can also be reached by foot for those up for a lengthy walk.

Guests staying onsite also take note of the internal shuttle services available for getting around the grounds.

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort follows suit with Disney’s Old Key West in offering all the same transportation options. This includes internal shuttles for getting around and walking to nearby Disney Springs.

Alternate Considerations

While Magic Kingdom Area Resorts on the Monorail Line do not regularly provide buses to the Magic Kingdom, such options are made available in the event that Monorails are down. Also, while we’ve only covered complimentary transportation services provided by Disney, one paid-for alternative popular with many visitors is the Minnie Van rental service by Lyft.

While Guests looking to visit Disney’s two water parks won’t find departing buses from their Resorts marked for either location specifically, both are included as additional stop-offs for existing buses. Those looking to visit Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon may do so by taking the bus bound for Disney Springs and then making the necessary transfer from there. Likewise, Disney’s Blizzard Beach can be reached via the Animal Kingdom bus.

What are some of your favorite modes of travel through Walt Disney World Resort? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments.