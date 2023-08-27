Mickey Mouse Permanently Removed From Disneyland Resort

The iconic Mickey Mouse himself has gone missing from the original Disneyland Resort, being removed seemingly overnight.

The Walt Disney Company celebrated a lot of milestones recently. Walt Disney World celebrated its 50th anniversary, with the entire resort getting a little makeover and special, limited-time events for guests to enjoy. Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT all got special experiences that guests could discover if they visited during the celebration.

Disney also is currently celebrating 100 years of magic with its Disney100 celebration.

The centennial anniversary of Disney has included a wide of activities, merchandise, and attractions so far. Disney100 included the re-release of some of the world’s most popular and beloved animated and live-action films in theaters. However, all good things must come to an end, and we’re nearing the final months of this spectacular celebration. Disney100 will run throughout 2023 and will end in the first quarter of 2024.

One of the coolest parts about this celebration in Disneyland involved a new statue of Mickey Mouse himself. This new Mickey Mouse display was set up as part of the 100-year anniversary at Main Street U.S.A. The statue caused a slight controversy when it was revealed earlier this year due to it misquoting Walt Disney himself.

However, this statue has disappeared, possibly forever. As you can see in the photo below, the Mickey Mouse 100 statue is now gone:

100th Mickey statue at Town Square is gone.

