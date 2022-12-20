Disney World Ends Popular Perk Beloved By Guests

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “the most magical place on earth” and, over the last year, Guests have had the opportunity to ring in the 50th Anniversary celebration during their visits.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Each theme park is very different with different attractions and entertainment offerings.

Disney World has been celebrating its 50th anniversary, which started on October 1, 2021. While many Guests have not wanted to stop celebrating, Disney has this anniversary come to an end in spring of 2023 after an 18-month celebration. The last day to celebrate the 50th anniversary is March 31, 2023.

Some of the other things Guests may have noticed while celebrating the 50th anniversary would be Mickey and Friends dressed in their new costumes which are blue and gold with shimmer. Disney World made a new cavalcade parade, and Disney has 50th-anniversary merchandise that Guests can purchase like ears, shirts, cups, and much more. Disney has created special food and drinks for the 50th anniversary and Cinderella Castle got a paint job and added a big 50th-anniversary button on it.

When buying tickets at Disney World, Guests have also been getting Park Tickets with golden characters like Mickey Mouse, Olaf, Minnie Mouse, Bo Peep, Simba, and many other familiar characters.

However, Guests have started to notice Disney is now slowly returning to normal. Guests buying tickets at Disney World are now getting green cards with characters on them instead of the gold characters that we have seen over the last 14 months. At some Disney Parks, the 50th-anniversary ticket cards are still available, but it won’t be for long.

Many Guests are not ready for the 50th anniversary to be over yet. However, many are excited for the future plans, including Disney’s 100th Anniversary celebration, which has already begun.

What are your thoughts on Disney’s 50th Anniversary coming to a close?