Police Respond After Woman Knocked Down, Blames Man in Disney World

Police responded to an incident at the Walt Disney World Resort recently, one that involved two guests waiting in line.

Walt Disney World is supposed to be a fun and magical place for guests of all ages to enjoy. The Walt Disney World Resort is called “The Most Magical Place on Earth” for a reason, offering dozens of rides, attractions, and fun experiences for guests to discover. From Disney’s Hollywood Studios to Magic Kingdom, there’s no end in sight to the incredible attractions guests can find.

Unfortunately, Disney World is still located in the real world, meaning incidents and accidents occur regularly. Recently, police responded to an incident inside a ride at the Walt Disney World Resort, according to a new report.

A female guest fell in the queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Reiwnd, resulting in her twisting her ankle. The woman claims that a man pushed her down, either by accident or on purpose. The woman denied medical treatment but stated that she intended to press criminal charges. The accused male guest insisted that he did not intentionally knock the woman down. This confrontation occurred on July 3, 2023.

The woman told law enforcement that “she was approached by a woman and a child asking to pass them in line to meet up with their husband. [name redacted*] suggested that she ask her husband to stop and wait for her to catch up. [name redacted] then heard a man’s voice ask her, ‘So you’re not going to let us pass?’ Before [name redacted] could respond, the white male pushed her out of the way.”

The woman claims there was plenty of space for the guest to go around her. “[the male] explained to her that he was passing back through the line because he took his grandson to the bathroom and he walked around [name redacted]. [He] advised at no point did he touch or push [name redacted],” the report said.

Eventually, police got involved and questioned both sides. After hearing both sides, the deputy in charge decided not to take any action regarding the case.

“I don’t feel there’s substantial evidence to enforce an arrest for battery. At no time was [the male’s] encounter with [name redacted] meant to intentionally cause harm, and if there was contact between the two [it was] unintentional.”

July 3, 2023, also marks the day that a Walt Disney World cast member escaped a potential kidnapping in th EEPCOT parking lot. As the female cast member was walking through the parking lot area of EPCOT, a man approached her in his car, rolled down the window, and reportedly grabbed her. The cast member ran away, and the man drove off.

Local authorities were unable to identify the man.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the newest attraction at EPCOT, officially opening in 2022. This ride became EPCOT’s first-ever roller coaster and has proven to be quite a fan favorite despite initial reactions being quite mixed. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a thrilling coaster that is unique. It’s Disney World’s first coaster to feature an inverted launch. The ride also randomly selects one of six different songs to play during your adventure, meaning the atmosphere and vibe of the ride will be different each and every time.

Other rides at Walt Disney World also work like this, such as Star Tours and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The ride features Marvel’s iconic crew of misfits, the Guardians of the Galaxy, as they take guests on a mission to save the world from an intergalactic threat. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy can also be found at the Disneyland Resort in Avengers Campus.

