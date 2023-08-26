Cast Member Escapes Kidnapping in Walt Disney World

A cast member working at the Walt Disney World resort escaped a potential kidnapping.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida

Unfortunately, Walt Disney World is not immune to crime and ugly behavior, with the “real world” seeping in from time to time. We’ve reported on many incidents at the Walt Disney World, such as carjacking, theft, and physical assault. However, none of these compare to the sinister nature of what happened this summer.

According to a new report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a cast member working at EPCOT in Walt Disney World escaped a potential kidnapping while she was working. The victim, a female cast member, claimed the incident happened earlier this summer, on July 3, 2023.

The report has been heavily redacted but reveals some disturbing information regarding the incident at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” The cast member, who remains anonymous, said the incident took place in the parking lot of EPCOT:

“As (the woman) made her way towards an area of the parking lot that is separated by a drainage ditch, she observed a white/hispanic male lean out the driver’s side window of his car. The white/hispanic male then grabbed around her waist with both of his arms and pulled her towards his driver’s side window. She began to scream loudly, she elbowed the white hispanic male in the head until he let go of her then she ran away.”

The woman reportedly ran to her car, and the man quickly fled the area. The man attempted to lure the cast member by saying multiple things, including, “It’s okay. Just come to me, princess.” The man was described as a bald man in his 40s or 50s. Unfortunately, the man is still on the run, with authorities unable to identify the suspect.

The cast member stated that she is willing to press charges.

“At this time, I am unable to locate or identify a suspect. According to (the woman), a white/hispanic male did knowingly and intentionally grab around her waist, without her permission, and forcibly attempted to pull her into his vehicle. This case is pending further investigative leads.”

