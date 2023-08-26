Accused Gang Leader Begs to Go to Disney World Before Trial

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Nathan Kamal Leave a comment
cinderella ready for a new Disneyland after hours event, Princess nite

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Walt Disney World is one of the greatest theme parks in the world, and millions of Guests travel every year to ride the iconic attractions, eat the famous food, and even sometimes cause some very bizarre ruckuses.

Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort
Credit: Cesira Alvarado via Unsplash

However, it is likely a comparatively rare occurrence when a hopeful Guest has to plead with a judge to be allowed to visit Disney World.

Of course, not every Guest is alleged to be the “godmother” of a criminal gang and currently awaiting trial in New York state, as is the case with Yonette Respass, also known as Star Brim.

Disney World Star Brim
Credit: Instagram/Star_Bute

Related: Disney World Fight Leaves Sidewalk Stained With Blood

Per RadarOnline, Star Brim is currently awaiting trial for allegedly ordering gang members to attack two female bartenders in a New York City strip club, who she felt had been “disrespectful to a companion. According to New York prosecutors, Brim is a high-ranking member of the 5-9 Brims, an offshoot of the infamous Bloods street gang,

It appears, though, that love for the Walt Disney Company is shared by everyone, as Star Brim has requested permission from the judge in her upcoming trial to leave New York and take a trip to Orlando with a friend and her friend’s child to visit Disney World.

Cinderella Castle at Disney World's Magic Kingdom
Credit: Disney

Astonishingly, the judge in the case has actually permitted this; previously, the judge had allowed Star Brim to take a trip to Puerto Rico before trial. The trial does not yet have a scheduled date.

Star Brim is known to be an associate of popular rapper Cardi B, who has stated in interviews that she was a member of the Bloods in her youth. Perhaps not coincidentally, the two women whom Brim allegedly ordered attacked have also been accused of sleeping with Cardi B’s husband, Offset.

Related: Entire Disney World Land Will Remain Closed Indefinitely

All of this said, Star Brim has the right to a trial and the legal system, the same as all of us, and since she is allowed to visit Disney World, hopefully, she will have a good time.

Should an individual awaiting trial be allowed to visit a Disney Park? Let us know in the comments below!

Tagged:Disneyland

Nathan Kamal

Nathan Kamal is a Chicago-based writer and comic, who enjoys cooking, hanging out with his cat, and seeing as many movies as possible.

Be the first to comment!