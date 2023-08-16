“Biggest F*** Up”, Fans Slam Disney Over State of Orlando Park

In the latest update in the Disney community, fans slam Disney over the current state of an iconic Park.

The Walt Disney World Resort has undergone tremendous change in recent years, with all four theme parks receiving major facelifts and upgrades in terms of rides, attractions, and experiences. From Magic Kingdom to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is a far different beast than it was five, two, or even one year ago.

However, this is most true for EPCOT, which is currently having an identity crisis.

This saga dates back to 2019, when then-CEO Bob Chapek revealed major new developments such as World Celebration, CommuniCore Hall, and the upcoming Moana attraction were headed to the Walt Disney World theme park with arguably the least popularity among casual Guests.

EPCOT Transformation

Multiple slices of the Park were closed and destroyed forever, leaving hardcore fans wondering if it would all be worth it when everything was said and done. Currently, EPCOT has been left in a disastrous state, with multiple areas, land, and walkways completely inaccessible to Guests.

EPCOT is still a great theme park, but when you compare it to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the iconic Magic Kingdom, and even Disney World’s two water parks, it’s a no-brainer as to why it may not be the most popular destination on Walt Disney World property.

Several projects were canceled or put on hold indefinitely, like the massive refurbishment of Spaceship Earth and the abandoned Wonders of Life pavilion. EPCOT is also a nightmare to traverse, with walkways and paths covered up by construction daily.

Cosmic Rewind

One of the few projects to actually be completed at the Park was Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a thrilling roller coaster featuring Marvel’s lovable crew of misfits. This immersive attraction takes Guests on an adventure to, well, “guard the galaxy” and features Disney’s first inverted launch on a roller coaster. The ride is quite unique, especially when you look at the soundtrack.

Similar to how the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror or Star Tours works at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guardian of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind randomly chooses one of six different songs to accompany Guests as they ride the ride. While this new coaster has proven to be a slam dunk, fans are still divided on the new additions to the Park, mostly remaining unified in thinking that current-day EPCOT is absolutely disappointing.

The Disney theme park community is always talking, and recently, EPCOT became the subject. A recent post on X drew a lot of responses from the Disney theme park community, and they had harsh words for The Mouse and its Park:

Ok can we all agree… “EPCOT Reimagined & Value Engineered” is the BIGGEST FUCK UP of any Disney Theme Park. pic.twitter.com/z4i1GgVq7p — OLD DISNEY/NEW DISNEY (@TRVLtruth) August 15, 2023

The statement reached nearly 700 likes in the first 24 hours of it being posted, indicating this is not just a niche thought from the far corners of the community but a generally agreed-upon statement about EPCOT, one of Walt Disney World’s most innovative theme parks.

One of the biggest losses in the shuffle of EPCOT’s transformation was IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth, EPCOT’s premier nighttime spectacular. This firework-heavy experience first started in 1999 and entertained Guests for decades at the center of World Showcase until closing in 2019 for a new show.

This new show, Harmonious, was far and away a lackluster replacement for one of if not Disney World’s best nighttime shows ever. Guests were vocal with their disapproval of this new show, with some even calling it “grotesque.”

As for EPCOT’s future, only will tell what becomes of this legendary theme park. EPCOT was created and thought of as an experimental prototype community of tomorrow, envisioning a futuristic utopia filled with innovative technology that would benefit the lives of everyone.

However, in its current state, EPCOT is more of an annoying eyesore than a triumphant Park, at least for now. As we said, EPCOT’s transformation is far from over, with several new attractions on the way, including one based on Disney’s Moana franchise.

What’s your favorite theme park at Walt Disney World? Do you enjoy visiting EPCOT, or do you prefer to skip it?

