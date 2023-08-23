Hated Disney World Attraction Gets Major Facelift

A hated Disney ride in the Walt Disney World Resort is currently getting a major facelift in front of Guests.

Mission: SPACE is perhaps the ride with the most lukewarm reception among Walt Disney World Guests. This motion simulator ride mimics the effects of a space launch, putting Guests in a space training program. There may not be a more hated Disney ride than Mission: SPACE due to many reasons that we’ll go over later.

During their “mission,” Guests will need to work together and push all the right buttons to complete their task. While fun, many feel as though Mission: SPACE is a lackluster experience and feels out of place at EPCOT. Regardless, it’s still relatively popular, reaching wait times of at least 30 minutes on any given day.

Currently, the exterior of the ride is being refurbished.

This refurbishment started easier this summer on June 6 and will be continuing indefinitely. As you can see in the photo down below, the globe at the entrance of Mission: SPACE is now missing:

Work continues on the globe in Planetary Plaza at Mission: SPACE at EPCOT!

Work continues on the globe in Planetary Plaza at Mission: SPACE at EPCOT! pic.twitter.com/yWtb6qjKzz — ParkTwister🎡 (@ParkTwister) August 23, 2023

The exterior of the ride is actually quite beautiful and unique, even though the attraction is tucked away in a corner at EPCOT. EPCOT is also home to many other great rides like Spaceship Earth, Test Track, Saorin’ Around the World, and Living with the Land.

Soon, EPCOT will be home to an all-new attraction based on Disney’s Moana franchise. This new attraction, called Journey of Water Inspired by Moana, will open sometime in 2023 and comes as part of EPCOT’s ongoing transformation.

Like we said before, Mission: SPACE is one of Disney’s most divisive attractions, with Guests either loving it or hating it. The ride is a motion simulation experience that recreated the feeling of a spacecraft launch. The ride reaches up to 2.5 G forces, giving Guests a truly intense experience.

One of the most infamous parts of the ride involves the actual ride vehicles, which are one of the smallest and most cramped of any Disney theme park ride or attraction. Guests sit down and strap in, with over-the-shoulder restraints coming down on top of them. To make matters worse, the front panels and screens move toward Guests, limiting their room and range of moment considerably. This is one of the main reasons this attraction is so despised.

EPCOT is home to one of the newest rides at the Walt Disney World Resort, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This thrilling roller coaster takes Guests on a mission to “guard the galaxy” alongside Marvel’s loveable crew of misfits: Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Racoon, and Groot. The ride is unique in that it features one of six randomly selected songs, giving Guests a reason to always ride one, two, or three times in a row.

EPCOT is the epicenter of Walt Disney’s vision for tomorrow. Check out Spaceship Earth and then head over for some thrills on Mission: SPACE and Test Track. Enjoy the World Showcase and enjoy some incredible rides on Frozen Ever After, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, and Remy’Ratatouille Adventure. Stop into the Imagination Institute to catch up with Figment in Journey Into Imagination and then hit both Soarin’ Over The World and Living with the Land inside The Land Pavillion. Stop in to see Nemo & friends and then relax and enjoy the Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival.

What’s your favorite ride at Walt Disney World? Do you enjoy Mission: SPACE?