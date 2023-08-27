Disney World Enters State of Emergency as Hurricane Approaches

If you are going to be in Walt Disney World, or the Orlando area this week, it will be important to begin preparing for the hurricane that is set to hit the state by Monday.

It seems that the current storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico is turning into a tropical storm which may gain more power as it transforms into a hurricane.

In Florida, one thing that is unfortunate about the state is that it is prone to hurricanes. When guests visit Disney World in the summer, especially from July to September, it will likely rain every day, which is not a huge deal as the storms in Florida leave as quickly as they appear. However, if you are in Disney World during a hurricane, the weather may not be what you expected for a theme park day.

Cinderella Castle as a whole was also constructed to be able to withstand any hurricane. The Magic Kingdom centerpiece is made up of gypsum, plaster, and fiberglass, and contrary to what some may think, nothing needs to ever be removed from the castle during a hurricane, not even the spires! This is something we have seen proven with hurricane Dorian, hurricane Irma, hurricane Mattew, and many other tropical storms.

Walt Disney World Resort as a whole is actually one of the safest places to be if you ever find yourself in Central Florida during a hurricane. Disney World Resorts are all built to withstand any storm and have backup power supplies to ensure that guests are always feeling immersed in the magic of the resort’s theme, and not thinking about the terrible weather outside.

They do this so well that many locals even book a stay at a Disney Resort when they know a bad hurricane is on the way. So, if you are visiting Disney World during hurricane season, rest assured that your Disney Resort hotel will keep you safe and warm if any bad storms hit Orlando during your trip.

Disney World has only had to close six times due to hurricanes since opening in 1971. Below is a list of each hurricane closure recorded since Disney World opened:

Hurricane Floyd – 1999

Hurricane Charlie – 2004Hurricane Francis – 2004

Hurricane Jeanne – 2004

Hurricane Matthew – 2016

Hurricane Irma – 2017

Hurricane Dorian – 2019

We previously reported that Florida could be in the sights of a tropical system brewing, but now, things seem to be escalating as Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order placing Florida into a state of emergency.

Related: As Major Storm Heads Towards Disney World, Florida Offers Tax-Free Sale on Hurricane Supplies

Fox News reported, “DeSantis issued an executive order with the emergency declaration for 33 counties in preparation for the storm currently known as Invest 93L, which is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm in the coming days.”

“I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week,” DeSantis said in a statement. “I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”

The governor’s office noted how the forecast currently places a tropical storm or hurricane making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast early – mid next week, “with the potential for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and for isolated tornadic activity.”

The hurricane center says there is a 70% chance the system will become a tropical storm by Monday and a 90% chance overall. Currently, it would be named “Idalia” if no other tropical storm forms before it.

At the moment, we have not heard that Disney World will be shutting down early, but we have seen Disney go as far as to create hurricane kits with snacks for guests in the past. So, if you will be stuck and hurricane Idalia strengthens, rest assured you will be in protected hands.

Will you be at Walt Disney World this week?

f you are looking to visit Walt Disney World Resort for a magical vacation, the Walt Disney World Website can be a great tool to begin planning your trip! You can begin exploring their theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. You can also take a look at their water parks where you can splash around in the chill of Disney’s Blizzard Beach (alongside new Frozen characters, Anna, Elsa, Sven, and Kristoff), or hit the waves at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. When you get hungry or want to go shopping, Disney Springs is the place to be, especially with World of Disney there ready to help you pick up some souvenirs! You can also begin looking for your Disney World Resort! If you are looking to stay at a Deluxe monorail Resort like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa or a Value Resort where you can hop on the Skyliner like Disney’s Pop Century Resort, it is always fun to begin looking for a room that would best suit you and your party. Plus, it has all the information you need to know on Disney Genie+ so that you will be ready to go on your My Disney Experience app once you download it! Click here to check it out today.