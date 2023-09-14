Disneyland Unveils Dream Villain Experience

With spooky season lurking around the corner, Disney has definitely expressed more interest in its eclectic roster of villains. No Halloween at the Disney Parks is complete without a trip through the studio’s rogues gallery, and Disneyland has pulled out all the stops.

Oogie Boogie Bash has truly turned these rare Disney characters loose on their unsuspecting public, but the event has gone far beyond the standard candy and Meet and Greets for the nights’ events. Not only will fans mix and mingle with them, but they will step into a villain’s dream and a protagonist’s nightmare.

Imagineer Walks Through Villain Dreams at Disneyland

If you’ve been on platforms like TikTok and Instagram any time recently, you’ll have seen an influx of character activity from Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash at the California Adventure Park. Villains like Ernesto de la Cruz and Judge Doom are quickly becoming fan favorites, but they aren’t the party’s only features.

Not only has Disney brought these characters brilliantly to life, but the Imagineers have crafted incredible environments that recreate their respective movies, lairs, and personalities. But what if they took things a step further? The results would be nightmarish.

Landon Johnson, one of the audio designers at Disneyland, was featured in the TikTok above giving fans a behind the scenes look at Villains Grove. The Halloween overlay of the Redwood Challenge Trail has been completely transformed into dreamscapes depicting what would happen if the villains won.

The environments are absolutely stunning as Disney once more lives up to their reputation for creating immersive experiences. However, what really got this writer’s attention was the villain selection Disneyland ran with this year, as some unexpected guests decided to crash the party.

Maleficent, Dr. Facilier, and the Queen of Hearts are all pretty standard Disney villains seen in a variety of events these days, but the fact Disney included Frollo’s sanctuary and Scar’s Elephant Graveyard into the mix shows some serious dedication to the fans.

This isn’t the first time this year that Disney has taken a darker route (we’re looking at you, Judge Doom), and it hopefully won’t be the last. With rumors still stirring of a supposed villain-inspired theme park, we can only hope Disney gives it this level of detail.

Who’s your favorite Disney villain, and what would their dream look like? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!