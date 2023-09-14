‘Good Luck, Locals,’ Deadly Crowds Levels Overtake Disneyland Resort

Yesterday, WDWNT shared the image above, shedding light on the dedication of the Japanese Disney community. They arrive at the parks hours before opening to secure prime spots for a special parade later in the day. What ensued was a scene where guests, in their enthusiasm, formed a line and took their seats in large numbers, effectively blocking the park entrance. They were willing to invest up to 5 hours before the park’s official opening time, showcasing their unwavering commitment to this Disney tradition.

As reported by WDWNT on their Twitter feed, a massive dedicated crowd began gathering at the impressive hour of 5 a.m., a total of four hours before the park’s official opening to the general public. Their mission? Securing prime viewing spots for the highly-anticipated 3:40 p.m. parade.

The parade in question happens to be none other than the brand-new “Spooky ‘Boo!'” Parade is making its debut at the Disney Resort. This level of commitment demonstrates the immense enthusiasm and excitement surrounding this exciting addition to the park’s offerings.

Another individual captured an insane video showing thousands of Tokyo Disneyland guests descending upon the park for this new parade offering. These dangerous crowds will cause chaos and problems for cast members and the other guests attempting to enter Tokyo Disney Resort.

Dangerous Crowds Captured on Video Storming the Gates to Tokyo Disney Resort

In a video retweeted by Showcase of Wishes, shocking footage was captured by someone from the Japanese community showing thousands upon thousands of guests storming the gates to the entrance of Tokyo Disneyland Resort.

The post above was translated from Japanese English, saying the following:

This morning I passed Maihama on the Keiyo Line at 8:26. The park opens to the general public at 8:30. Practical opening day with Disney Halloween previews. Bombo is at the end of Lando’s baggage inspection queue. The worst crowd this year. Good luck, locals. Sunny, no wind.

With the Halloween events and offerings now open to Disney guests at this resort, one would hope these dangerous crowd levels would be better managed in the long run to avoid injury or malice.

