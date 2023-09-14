New Disney Resort Parade Sparks Chaos, Hundreds of Guests Block Entrance

Some massive crowds were captured on camera blocking the entrance to Tokyo Disney Resort hours before the park opened to the general public for a brand-new parade.

Related: ‘I Wanna Go Home’ – Dozens of Guests Trapped on Disney World Attraction

Tokyo Disney Resort – The Other Disneyland Across The Sea

Tokyo Disney Resort stands as a premier entertainment destination in Urayasu, Chiba, Japan, captivating millions of visitors annually with its enchanting blend of Disney magic and Japanese hospitality. Comprising two theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, the resort offers a rich tapestry of attractions, entertainment, and immersive experiences.

Tokyo Disneyland, modeled after the original Disneyland in California, presents a timeless Disney experience with its iconic Cinderella Castle and a wide array of classic and beloved Disney-themed rides and attractions. Meanwhile, Tokyo DisneySea showcases a unique maritime theme, where guests embark on journeys exploring seven distinct ports of call, each offering immersive tales and adventures.

Beyond the theme parks, Tokyo Disney Resort includes three Disney-branded hotels and the vibrant Ikspiari shopping and dining district. This resort’s success lies in its ability to seamlessly merge Disney’s storytelling prowess with Japanese culture, creating a captivating and culturally rich experience that continues to delight visitors worldwide.

Related: Preventative Safety Measures Installed After Viral Disney World ‘Incident’

Tokyo Disney Resort boasts captivating attractions and offerings catering to all ages’ visitors. Tokyo Disneyland, the first Disney park built outside of the United States, presents a mix of classic Disney experiences, such as “it’s a small world” and Pirates of the Caribbean, alongside unique Japanese adaptations like Pooh’s Hunny Hunt, renowned for its groundbreaking ride system.

Meanwhile, Tokyo DisneySea, celebrated for its originality, offers immersive adventures like Journey to the Center of the Earth and Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage. The park’s rich storytelling is further enhanced by its stunning architecture and themed lands, including the Mediterranean Harbor and the Arabian Coast.

Beyond the attractions, Tokyo Disney Resort showcases seasonal events, parades, and entertainment spectacles that reflect Disney’s creative excellence and Japanese cultural celebrations. With a wealth of dining options, character meet-and-greets, and meticulously crafted details, the resort ensures a truly magical experience, making it a must-visit destination for Disney enthusiasts and travelers alike.

Related: Previous Ban on Disney World Annual Passes Now Being Reconsidered, Report Claims

Guests Block the Entrance to Tokyo Disneyland Hours Before the Park Even Opens

WDWNT posted the above image yesterday showcasing the commitment from the Japanese community to ensuring they enter the parks hours before it opens to get a spot for a special parade that starts much later in the day. The guests essentially blocked the entrance to the park as they lined up and sat down in droves to ensure they got in at least 5 hours before the park even opened.

According to WDWNT on Twitter, the crowds gathered at 5 a.m., four hours before the park opened to the general public. These folks lined up and blocked the entrance to Tokyo Disneyland to “get a good spot for the 3:30 p.m. parade.”

The parade in question is the all-new Spooky “Boo!” Parade that is new to the Disney Resort. According to the official Tokyo Disney Resort website:

For the first time in four years, the floats will make stops along the parade route during the performance. Disney friends and guests, together with the dancers, are invited to a Halloween themed version of Tokyo Disneyland. From September 15 through October 31, 2023, Disney Premier Access will be available for “Spooky ‘Boo!’ Parade” which will be presented during the “Disney Halloween” event period. Additional information will be announced as soon as it is determined.

The crowds will likely continue throughout the day as this is the first time in four years that a new parade has been introduced to this Disney park. Halloween season is a popular one globally, meaning Japan is no exception.

But aside from this new offering, Tokyo Disney Resort offers a wide variety of things for guests, like staying at a Tokyo Disneyland hotel, Fantasy Spring, Downtown Disney, Tokyo Bay, multiple opportunities to stay at a Disney hotel, Disney Resort Line, Tokyo Disney Sea, a Disney store, and more. A ticket allows guests to experience the culture of Japan, which differs from anything Walt Disney World Resort offers. Some hotel offerings include Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Hotel Miracosta, Hilton Tokyo Bay, and other official hotels. Some attractions at this Disney theme park include Space Mountain, Critter Country, World Bazaar, and other attractions and lands.

Some ways to arrive at this Disneyland Resort include the Tokyo Disneyland station, Narita Airport, through a Resort gateway station, Bayside Station, Jr Maihama station, and others. The Oriental Land Company owns this Disney Resort, which differs from the Walt Disney Company. A park ticket, like the one you get when visiting Disneyland Paris or any other Walt Disney Parks, will allow you to enter a world of magic and imagination for all ages.

What are your thoughts on these guests lining up and blocking the entrance hours before starting a new parade?