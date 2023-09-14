Previous Ban on Disney World Annual Passes Now Being Reconsidered, Report Claims

In the recent Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board meeting, CEO Glen Gilzean disclosed ongoing efforts to find an alternative solution regarding the proposed modifications to the Walt Disney World Annual Pass benefit for district employees.

This decision came on the heels of the board appointed by Ron DeSantis receiving a bill from Walt Disney World totaling $2.5 million for theme park tickets and discounts extended to district employees.

In his email, Gilzean explained, “In the proposed FY 2024 budget, I have allocated funds for a new stipend program aimed at providing more personalized flexibility rather than adhering to a one-size-fits-all approach for our employees.”

Under this stipend program, district employees would receive approximately $1,000 annually. The email also noted that only half of the employees had utilized the Walt Disney World Annual Pass benefit.

During a recent statement, Gilzean emphasized the substantial headway made by the board in crafting practical resolutions. He stated, “We’ve been receptive to input regarding the stipend amount, and we’re actively collaborating with the board of supervisors to enhance the initial proposal, rendering it more equitable.”

Among the options under scrutiny is the potentiality of permitting teams to procure passes directly through the operating participant program. Gilzean anticipates sharing these figures with the public during the forthcoming board meeting scheduled for September 27.

Walt Disney World Resort’s annual passes offer a unique and convenient way for frequent visitors to enjoy the parks’ magic throughout the year. These passes, often referred to simply as “annual passes” or “Disney World passes,” grant holders access to the resort’s four theme parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—and various additional perks.

The Disney Annual Pass program typically consists of different tiers, each catering to different needs and preferences. These tiers are designed to accommodate Florida residents and non-residents, with varying degrees of access and benefits. For instance, some passes may have blackout dates during peak seasons, while others offer unrestricted access year-round.

Additionally, some keys provide discounts on merchandise, dining, and Disney Resort hotels, making them even more appealing to frequent Disney enthusiasts. Keys include a Disney Sorcerer pass, Disney Incredi pass, Disney Pirate pass, Dust pass, Pixie Dust pass, and others that will allow you into a Disney park of your choosing. A park pass reservation is still needed, but this rule will soon disappear in 2024.

Beyond park access, Disney World Annual Pass holders often enjoy exclusive events, previews of upcoming attractions, and early access to certain reservations, adding to the overall value of their passes. These annual passes’ availability, pricing, and terms may evolve, so it’s essential to refer to the official Walt Disney World Resort website for the most current information and options. In essence, Disney World annual passes offer a world of enchantment and convenience for those looking to make magical memories throughout the year at the Happiest Place on Earth.

As a Disney World Annual Passholder, You can enjoy Disney Springs, a water park, Magic Kingdom Park, Disneys Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios. As a Disney vacation club member, you also get special perks throughout WDW. Consider not planning your Disney World vacation around a blockout date; otherwise, your park reservation will be rendered useless.

The Walt Disney Company takes care of its Disney vacation club members. As a Disney annual Passholder, you also receive special treatment when entering WDW. Your Disney experience will vary, but Passholders ultimately get unique perks and benefits from regular Disney guests. Enjoy things quickly, like a Disney cruise line or the Walt Disney World Swan Resort Hotel. As an annual Passholder, you’re reservations will allow you to have the ultimate Disney experience. Just be sure to book that park reservation.