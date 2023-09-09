There was so much Disney Park demand that the official website went down, limiting access to would-be guests and vacationers.

Disney Park Demand Causes Digital Surge

One particular Walt Disney World park location saw so many digital inquiries that the centralized site for a Walt Disney World Resort actually crashed. While much of the focus is on the theme park giant, Disney World has a significant international reach.

Fun Fact: Disney has many international locations, including France, Japan, and Hong Kong

In this case, the Disney Park demand won the award as the Walt Disney Company property that was so popular that the number of visitors shut down the proverbial mainframe. While individual segments of the website are available upon redirect, it can be tricky for the Walt Disney Park hopper to navigate.

It’s easier to see the media in California or Central Florida and use it to make a touring plan domestically. But without the ability to rely on the digital framework of Walt Disney World infrastructure, it is concerning for guests traveling abroad.

High Turnouts at Disney Show Ongoing Interest in Walt Disney Company

Though there has been talk of hurricanes and “empty parks,” the official online traffic shows an actual Disneyland Resort demand. It proves there is interest in the Disney Theme Park design, whether in the United States or internationally.

Park attendance is controversial, whether in Southern California, Central Florida, Hong Kong Disneyland, or Disneyland Paris. As one of the key income streams for the company, when the latest news shows low turnout, it can cause concern for fans and shareholders. Yet digital footprints leave proof of interest in Disneyland.

Fun Fact: Approximately 58 million people visit Walt Disney World annually, traditionally the most frequented park.

Walt Disney World Domestic Parks, Only Part of the Picture

While pricing and park pass reservation systems take a lot of place in the latest news, it’s easy to forget that the Disney Vacation Club reaches far beyond domestic parks.

Asia has a dense population in Tokyo (13.96 million), Hong Kong (7.413 million), and Shanghai (26.32 million). Each of these spots has a Walt Disney World Resort location.

Conversely, Orlando, Florida, has a population of 309,154, and Anaheim, California, has roughly 345,000 people. These areas also have Disney parks from North America and internationally frequented by tourists.

Fun Fact: Asia has a population of around 4.56 billion people. North America has a population of about 579 million people.

What’s clear is that the ratio of resident potential park hoppers to actual Walt Disney World locations is much higher internationally than it is for domestic parks. It shows that CEO Bob Iger continues to look at the big picture and highlights the potential of the Walt Disney Company in the future (once their digital infrastructure catches up).

