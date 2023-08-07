Disney is everywhere, from movies to TV to theme parks to cruises. To make it easier to find your way through the magic, this is a complete list of Disney locations, from Walt Disney World Florida to Tokyo Disneyland.

Complete List of Disney Locations: By Disney Theme Park

According to the official website, Disney has a presence in North America, Asia, Oceania, and beyond.

Disney Parks in the United States

There are multiple theme parks to hit in the U.S.A., but until more open, it’s California or Florida. Lake Buena Vista is a popular spot for those traveling to the east, while there is plenty to see in Anaheim.

Disney Theme Parks in Florida

The Walt Disney World Resort Space Mountain is famous in Florida but is on the east coast. Port Orleans Resort is a popular spot like the Bay Lake Magic Kingdom. It connects to Main Street, U.S.A., and features the impressive Hollywood Studios, EPCOT (where the World Showcase happens), and Disneys Animal Kingdom.

Disney Theme Parks in California

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are the icons of California tourism and the golden children of the Walt Disney Company. If Cinderella Castle is on your list, you can find the iconic Disney Castle here.

The Sleeping Beauty Castle is actually based on a Bavarian castle, but seeing it with Mickey Mouse magic is that much better. There is a Space Mountain in California, along with a Toy Story Land.

List of Disney Water Parks

Visitors at Walt Disney World can hit up the popular water park options at Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park.

Complete List of Disney Locations: International Hot Spots

Once you get to your overseas Disney Resort, whether it’s in pursuit of a personal World Village or to see the world through a magical lens, there are theme parks everywhere, from Hong Kong to Europe.

Disney Locations in France

In Disneyland Paris, you can find Disney Village. You can find the Sleeping Beauty Castle or travel to the other Mickey Mouse resort: Walt Disney Studios Park. Each features impressive attractions that focus on the uniqueness of the surroundings.

Disney Locations in Japan

The Walt Disney World Resorts in Japan include Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. Each of these spots draws millions of tourists. The Tokyo Disney Resort is a hit because of its high-tech features and the impressive amount of space it offers for any international park hopper.

Disney Location in China

The Disneyland Park in China is Shanghai Disneyland. It’s effectively similar to the Walt Disney Resorts in the United States, but there is a heavy focus on Toy Story Land and Western culture. This Disney Theme Park has some steep competition, but its numbers do consistently well.

Disney Locations in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Disneyland is a massively popular spot for many a global Park Hopper. It features character dining options with Chef Mickey and emulates the Walt Disney Company in a uniquely Hong Kong Disneyland spirit.

Complete List of Disney Locations: Disney Cruise Ports

Disney Cruise Line has an alarmingly impressive series of ports across the globe for a perfect Disney Vacation. The complete list of departure ports as Disney locations is as follows:

Vancouver, Canada

Sydney, Australia

Southampton, England

San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Diego, California

Port Canaveral, Florida

New York, New York

New Orleans, Louisiana

Miami, Florida

Melbourne, Australia

Honolulu, Hawai’i

Galveston, Texas

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Copenhagen, Denmark

Rome, Italy

Brisbane, Australia

Barcelona, Spain

Auckland, New Zealand

Disney Cruise Line has a whole different set of ports where it anchors upon arrival. These include many stops in the wonders of:

Belgium

France

Spain

Canada

Alaska (U.S.A.)

The Disney Vacation Club gets the benefits of knowing all about these traveling Disney Theme Park adventures. The Walt Disney Company continues to innovate, making more parks and options for Walt Disney World travelers.

Complete List of Disney Locations: Disney Vacation Club Spots

Disney made some significant changes to its vacation club features, but interest in travel is as old as humankind. Accordingly, Disney met that niche demand with a theme park in the sky for a mere $114,995. An exorbitant price for many, sure. But it’s on a private jet and spans 24 days.

The jet takes 75 visitors to 12 Disney theme parks in six countries. Plus, it stops at the Taj Mahal, the Pyramids of Giza, and the Eiffel Tower. Naturally, there are Disney vacation packages for most budgets, too.

Disney Locations Worldwide

Disney has more adventures, particularly if you think about the global entertainment experience, television and streaming, and overall merchandise. It covers Marvel, Lucasfilm, Star Wars, and Pixar (on top of Disney itself).

For accessibility’s sake, the Disney World Resort dream is available at any magic moment, on Disney+, or by taking a trip to the Disney theme park location of your choosing.

Where can Disney travelers experience theme park visits?

Disney Guests can engage with Chef Mickey during Character Dining at pretty much every location (provided you book ahead). Visitors can ride on a Star Wars attraction at Walt Disney World or many of the other Walt Disney World Resort options.

What Makes international Walt Disney Company attractions so enticing?

In many ways, it is a Small World, after all. But in a literal sense, you can spend a lifetime traveling from Shanghai Disneyland to Disneys Hollywood Studios and everywhere in between. Walt Disney Company proudly has Hollywood Studios and Disney Springs, alongside many a Disneyland Resort.

From Disneyland Paris to Hong Kong Disneyland, there is plenty of magic to experience. The Walt Disney World Resort Universe gets updated every day. Can you think of another Disney hit?

