New Disney Theme Park Location Sparks Interest in Obscure Attractions

Disney has a theme Park presence globally, but it’s certainly not the only center of adventure, and many visitors actively seek out new theme parks to add to an extensive travel cv. There are many obscure theme parks for travelers to explore between Disney visits.

Obscure Theme Parks Internationally

When you get to any theme Park, there are plenty of oddities, but these stand out for their uniqueness. It might not be New York or Coney Island, but Walt Disney inspired a ton of amusement parks across the globe. As Disney gears up for a new opening while closing another, it drives interest in oddities.

La Ronde in Montreal, Canada

Kicking off the obscure theme Park list for international amusement parks is this Canadian treasure. Disney Parks are found in the U.S., but there is no presence outside of cruise lines in Canada.

Thankfully, this Six Flags icon sits at the heart of French Canada. Replete with rides like “The Vampire” and tamer adventures set for all ages, it’s like Canada’s Coney Island for visitors to the North.

Sanrio Puroland, Japan

You’ve likely heard of Disney Park in Japan. Disneyland Tokyo is well known, but the Sanrio Puroland is an amusement Park that hits the obscure theme Park mark. It prominently features Hello Kitty, with Renaissance-style portraits of the character and other attractions.

Ferrari Land, Spain

The Disney Europe experience is one way to ride the amusement Park train, but if you want obscure theme parks, consider Ferrari Land. Dedicated to the namesake car, it’s an hour from Barcelona and is slated for a 2023 opening. One of its obscure theme Park rides is the Red Force, touted as the fastest accelerator in Europe.

Salina Turda, Romania

Once a salt mine, now an amusement Park, this example obscure theme Park blends the eerie with the wonder of rides and attractions. It features an underground series of floating lights for an ethereal edge that visitors can enjoy on top of the thrill rides.

Suoi Tien, Vietnam

Warranting placement as an obscure theme Park, Suoi Tien has a Buddhist theme in its aesthetic. Most of the rides have a focus on younger audiences. It features a passage that depicts the Buddhist hell experience through a series of 18 gates. It might overwhelm visitors, but it shows cultural changes between amusement Park rides.

Beijing Shijingshan Amusement Park, China

Disney theme parks in Asia include Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Shanghai presences. This obscure theme Park is touted as the “fake Disneyland.” It imitates Walt Disney World and says, “Disney is too far to go; please come to Shijingshan!” The Shijingshan Amusement Park is famous but can’t entirely replace the real Disney experience.

Bollywood Parks, United Arab Emirates

One of the obscure theme parks sits in the U.A.E., opening its doors in 2016. There are plenty of opportunities to ride and eat at theme Park hot spots inspired by Bollywood sensations. Walt Disney World has a significant presence internationally, with India being a large audience. Dubai has a market for theme parks and attractions.

Wunderland Kalkar, Germany

This is an obscure amusement Park, if ever there was one; Wunderland Kalkar is built on what was meant to be a nuclear power plant. Unfinished, it features a looming silo that allows visitors to experience an eerie sense of dystopic obscurity in Germany.

Obscure Theme Parks in the U.S.A.

Internationally, there are plenty of obscure theme parks. But Walt Disney doesn’t have a foothold on the theme Park market in the United States. There are plenty of amusement parks that hit the mark perfectly.

Rush Mountain Adventure Park, South Dakota

This is one of the United States’ most obscure amusement parks because it has a unique natural cave. The theme Park is proximal to Mount Rushmore, and the Rushmore Mountain Coaster is a buildup to an adventure in the stalactite-ridden caverns.

Land of Oz, North Carolina

It’s the Wizard of Oz, if it was an obscure theme Park, that is. The amusement Park maintains an actual yellow brick road. Yes, the abandoned venue is a bit of a strange take, but it still gives kids a chance to meet Dorothy and the gang. It’s obscure and cute combined.

Hersheypark, Pennsylvania

If you’ve already hit Disney World, why not venture north to Pennsylvania and visit Hersheypark? It is ideal for any chocolate fan, but its obscurity lies in the candy culture. Each ride requires a certain height, marked by a Jolly Ranchers to Hershey’s minis.

Disney Setting Up a $2 Billion Theme Park in a Surprising U.S. Location

Disney has announced that it’s opening a new theme Park to visitors in the United States. Oklahoma is set to welcome the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, opening in 2026.

The obscure theme Park location promises to yield a lot of fan interest. Until then, these amusement parks can keep adventurers busy. Instead of another Disney Park on the coast, this Walt Disney treat is designed for those in the heartland. So, if obscure theme parks are your forte, consider visiting one of these gems.

You will be seasoned visitors when Disney World comes out in the heartland.

Have you ever visited one of these obscure theme Park locations? Share your take in the comments down below!