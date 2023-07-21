Theme Park Receives Massive Backlash After Mid-Air Malfunction

Over 30 Guests were suspended mid-air in a nausea-inducing incident while theme park employees tended to an unexpected coaster malfunction.

While visiting a theme park is supposed to be an enjoyable experience for the whole family, theme parks worldwide appear to be facing increasing ride malfunctions, endangering the lives of parkgoers and unruly Guests causing trouble at the Parks.

As Inside the Magic has reported, we’ve seen Guests forcing emergency stops on high-speed roller coasters for the most ridiculous reasons and others getting away with endangering parkgoers with their unruly behavior, as well as Guests suffering severe injuries aboard high-speed roller coasters and family rides.

Following the unfortunate trend of roller coaster malfunctions and emergency stops, a Guest recently shared a nausea-inducing incident that left over 30 Guests hanging hundreds of feet off the ground.

The video was shared by @chxnterene on TikTok. In it, we can see over 30 Guests aboard Leviathan — one of the most extreme roller coasters in Canada’s Wonderland — in a completely stopped car about halfway up the coaster’s massive hills, about 150 feet off the ground, considering that Leviathan’s tallest drop is 306 feet tall per the Park’s website.

The video shows a theme park employee climbing the vertiginous hill to reach the stranded Guests, but @chxnterene did not share additional details on the incident to understand the cause of the coaster’s stop, whether that be the employee climbing to evacuate Guests after a malfunction or emergency stop or to take away someone’s phone, as recording is strictly prohibited across Cedar Fair theme parks.

Surprisingly, the Guests didn’t seem too concerned about being suspended over 100 feet off the ground during the unexpected breakdown, as some of them could be seen waving at parkgoers and taking in the aerial views from the Canadian theme park. You can see the video below:

The Leviathan at Canada’s Wonderland broke down for a bit today. Have you ever experienced getting stuck on a rollercoaster? Luckily, I haven’t

The video received thousands of comments reacting to the vertiginous incident, most of which harshly criticized Canada’s Wonderland maintenance, sharing experiences aboard other rides breaking down during their visit and commenting on the constant shutdowns of some attractions. User @beniceeh commented, “Wonderland I wonder if it’s working,” while @androidgeekslistowel added, “CANADAS WONDERLAND IS ALL ABOUT PROFIT, not the safety of the Guests.”

On a follow-up video, @chxnterene commented that the maintenance team was “lying to them,” likely referring to theme park officials, “Cause why is this ride never working??? You go up only to get stuck” showing a video of WindSeeker, which takes Guests 301 feet off the ground.

“The Windseeker at Canada’s Wonderland is the biggest example of this. I have seen this thing have people stuck on it 10 different times in the day. at this point, build a new ride,” commented the TikTok user.

Canada’s Wonderland has not shared any statements regarding the incident on Leviathan or the constant malfunctions allegedly taking place on WindSeeker. However, the Canadian amusement park states, “Canada’s Wonderland is committed to Protecting the Fun by providing a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for all Guests” on its website.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company has been forced to enforce a strict security policy, banning select Guests to prevent violent incidents, which have been increasingly common since last year.

Have you ever experienced a breakdown on a roller coaster? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!